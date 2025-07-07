7 Bucks a Pop San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives, Signings [UPDATE July 13]

7 Bucks A Pop, otherwise known as “7BAP”, has become a can’t-miss destination on the San Diego Comic-Con show floor — and they’re back for 2025 at Booth #4945, right next to Funkoville. Known for their Signature Series Funko Pop!s and top-tier signings, 7BAP is once again bringing fan-favorite talent to the booth. This year’s autograph line-up includes Star Wars: The Clone Wars stars Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), and more.

Additionally, most signers will offer selfies or possibly even voice recordings. If a signer offers these services, it will be displayed at the table, along with price.

All lines are first come/first serve, though there are a very limited number of VIP packages available starting at $210 which include the opportunity to jump the line, one autograph from the signer(s) you select, a selfie, the opportunity to purchase additional autographs/selfies/voice recordings, and the opportunity to purchase add-on options for signings, including Funko Pop!s, trading cards, and more.

For those unable to secure a VIP package, don’t fear — you can still try at the booth.

[UPDATE July 13]

7BAP’s Jason is in a world of his very own and now that Jasonverse has a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive. The Jasonverse Enamel Pin Set will be $35 for four fun pins and is limited to just 100 sets.

[UPDATE July 11]

7BAP has announced their very first SDCC exclusive and it’s full of sisterly love. This Guardians of the Galaxy Signature Series 2-Pack featuring Gamora & Nebula is signed by Zoe Saldana and Karen Gillan in brilliant color. it is only available at the 7 Bucks a Pop booth, #4945 during San Diego Comic-Con. The price is $365.

[UPDATE July 8]

Abby Trott

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Dandadan

Pricing: Autographs (8×10) – $50 / Autograph (Funko Pop!, Large Prints, etc.) – $70 / Selfies – FREE with autograph

VIP: Pre-purchase now for $175 — includes one autograph, one selfie, and jump the line

2:30pm-7pm Friday, July 25: 10am-2pm

Adam McArthur

Star vs. the Forces of Evil

Pricing: Autographs (8×10) – $70 / Autograph (Funko Pop!, Statue, etc.) – $90 / Selfies – $30 ($20 with autograph)

VIP: Pre-purchase now for $225 — includes one autograph, one selfie, and jump the line

10am-2pm Friday, July 25: 2:30pm-7pm

[UPDATE July 7]

Bryce Papenbrook

Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer

Pricing: Autographs (8×10, Prints) – $50 / Autograph (Funko Pop!, Lenticular Prints, Props) – $70 / / Selfies – $40 / Video or Voice Recording – $80

Pre-purchase now for $210 — includes one autograph, one selfie, and jump the line Thursday, July 24: 10am-7pm

Butch Hartman

Danny Phantom, Tuff Puppy, The Fairly OddParents

Pricing: Autographs (8×10) – $70 / Autograph (All Other Items) – $9 0 / Selfies – $40 / Video or Voice Recording – $80 / Sketches – Available with pricing on a case-by-case basis

Pre-purchase now for $230 — includes one autograph, one selfie, and jump the line Thursday, July 24: 10am-7pm

10am-7pm Friday, July 25: 2:30pm-7pm

[UPDATE July 6]

Alec Baldwin

30 Rock, Beetlejuice, The Hunt for Red October

Pricing: Autographs (8×10) – $120 / Autograph (Anything Else) – $140 / / Selfies – $100

Pre-purchase now for $350 — includes one autograph, one selfie, and jump the line Thursday, July 24: 2:30pm-7pm

2:30pm-7pm Friday, July 25: 10am-7pm

[UPDATE July 5]

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Comedian

Pricing: Autographs (8×10) – $70 / Autograph (Fan-Brought Funko Pop) – $80 / Signed Funko Pop (Provided By 7 Bucks A Pop) – $110 / Autograph (On a Premium Item Like a Jersey or Topps) – $110 / Selfies – $70 / Duo Selfie with Jo Koy – $200

VIP: Pre-purchase now for $280 — includes one autograph, one selfie, and jump the line

Pre-purchase now for $280 — includes one autograph, one selfie, and jump the line Saturday, July 26 : 11am-6pm

: 11am-6pm Sunday, July 27: 10am-4pm

Joy Ko

Comedian

Pricing: Autographs (8×10) – $70 / Autograph (Fan-Brought Funko Pop) – $80 / Signed Funko Pop (Provided By 7 Bucks A Pop) – $110 / Autograph (On a Premium Item Like a Jersey or Topps) – $110 / Selfies – $70 / Duo Selfie with Jo Koy – $200

Pre-purchase now for $280 — includes one autograph, one selfie, and jump the line Saturday, July 26 : 11am-6pm

: 11am-6pm Sunday, July 27: 10am-4pm

[UPDATE July 4]

Ashley Eckstein

Founder of Her Universe and the voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars

Pricing: Autographs – $135 / Selfies – $100 / Combo: $195

VIP: Pre-purchase now for $295 — includes one autograph, one selfie, and jump the line

: 10am-7pm Sunday, July 27: 10am-5pm

James Arnold Taylor

Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: Clone Wars

Pricing: Autographs (8×10) – $90 / Autograph (Anything Else) – $110 / Selfies – $60

VIP: Pre-purchase now for $275 — includes one autograph, one selfie, and jump the line

: 10am-7pm Sunday, July 27: 10am-5pm

James Arnold Taylor

