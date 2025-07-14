San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Announced Autograph Signing Schedules

Welcome to our ninth annual (well, almost annual…) San Diego Comic-Con Autograph Signing Schedules page for 2025!

San Diego Comic-Con brings some amazing talent to its hallowed halls of geekdom, from artists and authors to comics and celebrity entertainment. Many talented individuals gather under the roof of the San Diego Convention Center to mingle with fans from all over the world. Whether you go to the Con for comics and artists, celebrity-filled panels or for the experience, autograph and signing events are always a highlight.

With so much going on it can be hard to keep track of everything within the convention center walls. We have found that finding a single source of autograph information for San Diego Comic-Con seems to be a struggle. Most autograph session information is spread out over the vast reaches of the internet. This makes it hard for the con-goer.

So, we’ve tried to make it easier for you. This page will house all the links to our autograph signing lists. We have divided the signing event information for ease of use. We hope our autograph pages will help make planning your Con an easier experience.

Please note schedules and procedures are always subject to change and it’s best to check with the booth or signing location for the most up-to-date information once the convention has begun.

Autograph Link Menu

Click the links below for our compiled list of autograph information:

As we move closer to San Diego Comic-Con 2025, this page will be updated frequently with any new information or news that we find. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back often.

Have we missed anything? Let us know by dropping us a line, or tweet us at @SD_Comic_Con.