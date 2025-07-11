Adult Swim Ready to Pirate Purrrty on the Green at San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Looking for the purr-fect way to spend some time at San Diego Comic-Con? Adult Swim is back with claws out and cutlasses drawn, welcoming fans to the “Pirate Purrrty on the Green”, an unhinged outdoor activation anchored just outside the convention center (5th Avenue Landing and Convention Way. This year’s activation transforms last year’s pirate ship into a full-blown feline fantasy, mashing together pirate antics with all the cattitude you’d expect from Adult Swim.

“Continuing our long tradition of being on the green at SDCC, last year we introduced a pirate ship motif because we have always viewed ourselves as media pirates,” said Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen. “We’ve also always used cats in Adult Swim iconography (because they are night creatures?), so this year, obviously, it’s cats and pirates. Expect owls next year, because that’s the other animal we associate ourselves with. Just roll with it. Don’t think too hard. It will be hilarious. Please come hang with us and the best show creators and animation staff in the business.”

Attendees can swing by Thursday, July 24 – Saturday, July 26 from 1pm-7pm daily for a paw-sitively wild time (entry is first come/first serve, and no badges are required).

There’s plenty of fur-midable fun to sink your claws into, like bouncing through Rick and Morty’s Buttworld Bounce House, pawing through plushies on the Common Side Effects Mushroom Hunt (and claim an exclusive plushie as your prize!), snapping a selfie in the Smiling Friends Break Room (with exclusive merch), and bring home a (plush) pet from the Adopt-a-Cuy Station, inspired by Women Wearing Shoulder Pads.

DIRECTV will also be providing a DIRECTV Face Painting Zone, where you can choose from custom designs inspired by Rick and Morty, SMILING FRIENDS, and more — plus you’ll get a framed photo souvenir. If you’re an early bird (or early cat), the first 750 fans each day get an exclusive Smiling Friends vinyl figure.

They’ll also be providing raffle giveaways during Saturday’s “Adult Swim Night of New”. And just what is that, you may be asking? Adult Swim will be featuring three evening “Pirate Purrrty On the Green” events all week long, including:

Thursday, July 24 (7:15pm) — “Robot Chicken” – A Celebration 20 Years in the Making – Come celebrate 20 years of hilarious stop-motion comedy with Matt Senreich, Seth Green and special guests. Get an inside peek at what it’s like to be a part of one of Adult Swim’s longest running, highly acclaimed shows.

The fur-larity doesn’t stop there, as Adult Swim will also be taking over the Hilton Bayfront’s Indigo Ballroom with three Friday panels, including:

Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty Season 8: The Panel – Ooh wee! After a two-year hiatus from Comic-Con, “Rick and Morty” is back with Season 8. Join EPs Dan Harmon and Scott Marder and voice cast Harry Belden, Ian Cardoni, Sarah Chalke, Spencer Grammer, and Chris Parnell for a must-attend panel. This is your chance to hear breaking news, explore new dimensions, uncover hidden Easter eggs, and get answers to your burning questions about the latest episodes. Plus, get an exclusive sneak peek into adventures that await in the “Rick and Morty” universe. Friday (7/25) at 1pm, Indigo Ballroom at Hilton San Diego Bayfront

If you’ve ever wanted to see what happens when you cross a pirate with a cat and then give them a production budget, this is your year.