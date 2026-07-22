San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Announced Autograph Signing Guide and Schedules [UPDATE July 22]

Welcome to our 10th annual San Diego Comic-Con Autograph Signing Schedules directory page!

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 will be bringing some amazing talent to its hallowed halls of geekdom, from artists and authors to comics and celebrity entertainment. Many talented individuals gather under the roof of the San Diego Convention Center to mingle with fans from all over the world. Whether you go to the Con for comics and artists, celebrity-filled panels or for the experience, autograph and signing events are always a highlight.

With so much going on it can be hard to keep track of everything within the convention center walls. We have found that finding a single source of autograph information for San Diego Comic-Con seems to be a struggle. Most autograph session information is spread out over the vast reaches of the internet. This makes it hard for the con-goer.

So, we’ve tried to make it easier for you. This page will house all the links to our autograph signing lists for San Diego Comic-Con 2026. We have divided the signing event information for ease of use. We hope our autograph pages will help make planning your Con an easier experience.

[We realize it’s more difficult these days to neatly place individual talents into a single bucket and have made our best judgments on where to place, say, an actor-turned-author or vice-versa. Please check all the lists if you are looking for a specific individual if you don’t see them at first, as they may be on a different list!]

Please note schedules and procedures are always subject to change and it’s best to check with the booth or signing location for the most up-to-date information once the convention has begun.

Autograph Link Menu

Click the links below for our compiled lists of autograph signings information for San Diego Comic-Con 2026:

Artists, Cartoonists, and Comic Creators [UPDATE July 21]

Exclusives Portal | Featured Booths | Exhibit Hall | Sails Pavilion | TBA | Offsite

Authors and Publishers [UPDATE July 21]

Exclusives Portal | Featured Booths | Exhibit Hall | Sails Pavilion | TBA | Offsite

Actors, Celebrities, Musicians, and Entertainers [UPDATE July 22]

Exclusives Portal | Featured Booths | Exhibit Hall | Sails Pavilion | TBA | Offsite

Additional Creators and Professionals [UPDATE July 16]

Exclusives Portal | Featured Booths | Exhibit Hall | Sails Pavilion | TBA | Offsite

As we move closer to San Diego Comic-Con 2026, this page will be updated frequently with any new information or news that we find. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back often.

Have we missed anything? Let us know by dropping us a line, or tweet us at @SD_Comic_Con.