The Shruggie Awards of San Diego Comic-Con 2026 — Voting

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 is behind us now, and we won’t lie: This was a bit of an odd year. While many of us (myself included!) had an amazing year at the convention, the nationwide economic crisis felt like it hit Comic-Con with a lack of swag, offsites, and more. Plus, there were more overall management issues than “typical”.

But despite the name of these awards, we’re celebrating the best of the convention (and okay, one of the worst) – and we need your help to determine the winners.

This year, you submitted your nominations — and now it’s time to vote for the top answers, so they can battle it out for the ultimate Shruggie Champion. You have through Friday, August 7 at 11:59pm PT to get your votes in, before the ultimate winners are crowned on Saturday.

So, without further ado, let’s vote for The Shruggie Awards of 2026 by clicking here. If you don’t have an answer for any categories, simply skip them.