REVIEW: Hulu’s Animayhem Provided Less, Which Actually Proved To Be More

We often hear from attendees (and our own team) that what we really want from a good off-site at San Diego Comic-Con is simple: quench our thirst, give us a snack (or better yet, a whole meal), give us an exclusive piece of swag, and maybe a place to rest our feet.

After several years of larger-than-life activations behind the Convention Center, with multiple activities and levels of immersion, Hulu Animayhem simplified their layout and hopped to the other side of Harbor Drive for a food truck-themed off-site that hit all the touch points we crave.

We started off our day with an energizing drink at the Futurama-themed Planet Espresso, which offered three distinctive cold drinks, one hot drink, and one nibble in the form of donut holes.

Portions of each item were already prepared, which meant (unlike many food truck experiences) there was little to no wait. The cups and the food containers were all very smartly branded.

Over on the Arlen, Texas side of the off-site, Bobby Hill’s Robata Chane, inspired by his current King of the Hill storyline, offered an impressive array of yakitori in beef or chicken, a veggie skewer or a vegetable fried rice main, with a choice of chili oil, sweet soy or teriyaki sauce and either water or tea to drink. Staff was on hand to explain the menu and help with any allergen or dietary concerns.

Again, we were served quickly, thanks to prepared portions that only needed to have our sauce choice added to the container. The chicken and the beef options both came with fried rice.

A can of Alamo-branded carbonated water was also offered, as well as several photo-ops and some rousing games of cornhole. Seating was at communal counters, a la the fictional restaurant, or umbrella-covered picnic tables. In a central area, a large screen provided show-themed trivia to keep folks engaged while lounging on bean-bag style seating.

As a parting gift, we were given the choice of a souvenir: either a trucker-style King of the Hill Alamo beer-branded hat, or a black, embroidered Futurama Planet Espresso hat.

Overall, it was a shorter, smaller experience than we have come to expect from Hulu Animayhem, but that’s not actually a BAD thing. One of the more common complaints we heard after the 2024 and 2025 SDCCs was that their line was brutally, painfully long.

The trade-off for not making attendees endure up to 6 hours in the sun was fewer hands-on activities that each suck up precious time. This well-organized format allows for a swifter throughput, getting more folks in to experience the activation and then back to their regularly scheduled convention, with something in their belly and excellent memories.