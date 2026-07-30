GIVEAWAY: Enter to Win a Signed FX’s Alien: Earth Print from Letterpress PLAY

Missed out on one of Letterpress PLAY’s gorgeous FX’s Alien: Earth prints during San Diego Comic-Con? We’ve teamed up with Letterpress PLAY to give one lucky reader the chance to win their choice of one of two limited-edition letterpress prints from the brand’s expanded Alien: Earth collection, signed by creator Noah Hawley.

The winner will receive their choice of

The collection was created by husband-and-wife creative duo Noah Hawley, creator of FX’s Alien: Earth, and Kyle Hawley, Founder and Art Director of Letterpress PLAY and Co-Founder and President of 26 Keys Productions. Inspired by the acclaimed sci-fi series, the expanded collection also includes T. Ocellus Meets The Cat, Xenomorph & MU/TH/UR, and the Miniatures of Horror card set featuring exclusive copy written by Noah Hawley. The full collection is available for purchase on the Letterpress PLAY website.

Enter below for your chance to win, and don’t forget to follow Letterpress PLAY on Instagram (@letterpressplay).

The giveaway closes on Thursday, August 6, at 11:59pm PT. One winner will be selected at random.



Letterpress PLAY x FX’s Alien: Earth Print Giveaway



