San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Commissions

San Diego Comic-Con is a magical place, but if you ask us, there’s something especially special about wandering Artists’ Alley (and Small Press… and, okay, the exhibit hall too). It’s where some of the most talented creators in the industry gather, giving fans the chance to meet the artists behind the work they love, and take home something truly unique.

Here at the UBlog, we’re big believers in original art, which is why we spent the year helping connect readers with artists through our Open Commissions list.

But what did those finished commissions actually look like? We asked our readers to share the pieces they picked up this year, and the results did not disappoint. Let’s take a look:

It's @naybacca! Plus I picked up her Labyrinth original! 😊 pic.twitter.com/mX5yvFDifl — Erin Tapken (@BavarianErin) August 1, 2026

Two beautiful commissions from the extremely talented @naybacca, for #TheVampireLestat #IWTV Devil's Minion, and then Chappell Roan in the outfit I saw her live in last year pic.twitter.com/R6SOGoQo5q — Kerry (@kerrydixon) August 2, 2026

(part 1 out of two) @kickgirl (my sweet pupper that crosed the rainbow),@hank117 (me drinking at mt fuji) ,@samandfuzzy (my sweet hero pupper that crosed the rainbow), @PatrickBallest frieren at comic con pic.twitter.com/j72NiI0Cps — drlink (@drhomeros) August 1, 2026

This Patricia from Val is absolutely incredible 😍 pic.twitter.com/1mI1L35mdP — Amy Celeste (@celeste_726) August 1, 2026

@rodavlas got this piece From Salvador, and I trusted him with the poses. Love what he did pic.twitter.com/hcMNLyfcgw — Boogie (@boogsmabear) August 1, 2026

Qimir from Karen Hallion pic.twitter.com/FgWMc6C634 — Lauren (@flippiefloppies) August 1, 2026

From @nanhockin its me and my pup, Kylo Ren, I love it so much! pic.twitter.com/9zQuf1RBDg — SPNSarah (@ballardnative) August 1, 2026

The always amazing @kickgirl did my niece and pup as Supergirl and Krypto pic.twitter.com/WCFXYSTyfg — Damian Da Cruz (@Azmoedeus) August 1, 2026

I got a pocket doodle of Gary the prize mule from @kickgirl and a red lantern bleez from Jacoby salcedo pic.twitter.com/tf8yg0MXJe — adam wilson (@codfac) August 1, 2026

@EggdropRamen honored me with these two AMAZING commissions (even did the Kirby crackle for Galactus 😍) pic.twitter.com/jR8FFQ2z9f — Jon McClain (@JonMcClain18) August 1, 2026

This Mary Jane came from the beautiful and incomparable Carla Cohen-Parrillo! Oil paints on a sketch cover. pic.twitter.com/mCtdTaUENl — David Schewitz (@SchewitzDavid) August 1, 2026

Memorial pieces of our dog Gizmo from @samandfuzzy top left @naybacca top right and Julie Sakai (@usagiguy’s wife) bottom pic.twitter.com/wjKBca3MHz — Eric Given (@EricsPopLounge) August 2, 2026

Firestar by Emma Kubert! pic.twitter.com/Ec1zJOuKvM — Matt M (@Sickle_Claw) August 2, 2026

This was painted onsite by the wonderful @AgnesGarbowska from our cosplay photo and I love it so much ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Z2Y4zGC97N — Christy Zemler (@Shortpix77) August 1, 2026

My wife and daughter as this Jessica Jones comic cover – got it from @Sweeney_Boo! pic.twitter.com/bpFfEMxbX7 — Kyle Emina (@KyleEmina) August 1, 2026

Commission by Bill Walko (@ billwalko on IG) pic.twitter.com/HDMmOmj6zF — 🥓 nate dig a d (@natedigad) August 1, 2026

Third year attending sdcc but my first comission. Thanks to @nanhockin pic.twitter.com/6AjcjQpl45 — anónimo (@go_poncho) August 2, 2026

@PatrickBallest David Petersen (mouseguard) and Bill Wilco also helped add to my Bride and Frankenstein collection pic.twitter.com/q1m8pWbUBs — Brooke Blau (@Dileo33) August 2, 2026

I got me some GODTAIL!!! pic.twitter.com/Z2QrR6pufu — Carlos Cano (@elnuchote) August 1, 2026

Valentine from Skullgirls commission by @mikiokazakiart pic.twitter.com/pdwC6A58Lp — PKTHECAT NEXT AX EVO SDCC (@pkthecat) August 1, 2026

I already posted this elsewhere but it’s too cool pic.twitter.com/pjozVvLcNF — sal (@salFreeApps) August 2, 2026

I was lucky enough to be able to get these this year. Spider-Man from David Finch, Death from Suspiria Vilchez, Lion-o from Peter Smith, a Black Cat remark from Artgerm pic.twitter.com/xpLNBMHEs6 — Kurt Cox (@KurtCox103) August 2, 2026

Jevin Loop did a family portrait for us. Amazing pic.twitter.com/4H0C6lHnE8 — Trey Barber (@riptide12780) August 2, 2026

Got this amazing Bruticus piece from @marcelomatere 🎵 he's got the touch! 🎵 pic.twitter.com/rciA1umymr — Ray Cruzer (@lethalpennywise) August 2, 2026

Stan Sakai sketch card. They were predone, a commission would have been nice. pic.twitter.com/RTXC3s24oe — Dutch Nguyen (@NormanDeguerre) August 2, 2026

Three pieces from Billy Tucci. Couple of sketch cards and a piece he had on display so not really a commission. pic.twitter.com/rJary2w0Bt — Dutch Nguyen (@NormanDeguerre) August 2, 2026

Vampironica sketch card by Dan Parent pic.twitter.com/Xov1HvmYms — Dutch Nguyen (@NormanDeguerre) August 2, 2026

Lucio Parrillo sketch card pic.twitter.com/8BtBPQRIHN — Dutch Nguyen (@NormanDeguerre) August 2, 2026

I got a few amazing ones! Magik by Uko Smith, Archangel by Whilce Portacio, Dazzler by David Nakayama, and Daredevil by Scott Williams (pre-done) and colored by Alex Sinclair! pic.twitter.com/IDUoGMIjxb — Dazzling Dan (@olevelo) August 2, 2026

My first ever commission. This was done by @howardshum of my boy Sakima (as a puppy and an adult). Sakima crossed the rainbow bridge earlier in July so we wanted something to honor him. Turned out great. pic.twitter.com/jwkujv2ZdC — 𝚃𝚘𝚍𝚍 𝙰 (@CantonDog) August 2, 2026

Stan sakia was nice enough to go above and beyond with the remark… pic.twitter.com/ERKDzoIgwg — Darth_Collector (@darth_collector) August 1, 2026

An MJ from the wonderful @TerryDodsonArt ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/dq7JhuNi0U — 𝔸𝕝𝕖𝕩 𝕀𝕟𝕚𝕘𝕦𝕖𝕫 𝔸𝕣𝕥 (@AlexIniguezArt) August 2, 2026

Got Aira from DanDaDan commissioned by Rubi Do Trinh. 👌 pic.twitter.com/UBOUZM0aia — Joey (@j0gi1337) August 1, 2026