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San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Commissions

San Diego Comic-Con is a magical place, but if you ask us, there’s something especially special about wandering Artists’ Alley (and Small Press… and, okay, the exhibit hall too). It’s where some of the most talented creators in the industry gather, giving fans the chance to meet the artists behind the work they love, and take home something truly unique.

Here at the UBlog, we’re big believers in original art, which is why we spent the year helping connect readers with artists through our Open Commissions list.

But what did those finished commissions actually look like? We asked our readers to share the pieces they picked up this year, and the results did not disappoint. Let’s take a look: 

Naoko Mullally, Vince Alvendia (Eggdrop Ramen), Bill Walko, Chris Uminga

 

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