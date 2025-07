Aisha Tyler is heading to San Diego Comic-Con and bringing the margs with her. The actor, director, and creator behind Losophe will be hosting a special 21+ event on Saturday, July 26 at 11am, inviting fans to join her for a laid-back morning of swag signing, giveaways, and, of course, brunch-inspired cocktails.

Space is limited, and entry details are being shared directly via text. To RSVP, text “RSVPSDCC” to 833-769-0591 and opt in to get the full scoop.