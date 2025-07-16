Comedy Central Returns to San Diego Comic-Con with “South Park” Activation, Panel, More [UPDATE]

Comedy Central is returning to San Diego Comic-Con this year in a big way, as revealed by Deadline.

The comedy powerhouse network will be taking over Hall H on Thursday, July 24 at 6:45pm for a panel with South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, as well as Beavis and Butt-Head creator Mike Judge, and Digiman! co-creator and star Andy Samberg. The panel will celebrate Comedy Central’s legacy in adult animation, offering behind-the-scenes stories, insider insights, and a look ahead at what’s next for the fan-favorite series.

Outside the convention center, South Park fans can step into the chaos of Colorado’s most notorious town with an immersive South Park experience at Quartyard (1301 Market St). The activation runs Friday, July 25 and Saturday, July 26 from 11am-11:30pm, and will include interactive photo ops, cosplay contests, trivia, karaoke, exclusive merch, giveaways, and more.

There will also be a Costume Contest, including categories for Best Kenny, Kyle, Stan, and Butters, most original, most creative, funniest, best couples, and best stage presentation.

The event is free and open to the public, and reservations go live July 14 at 10am PT via South Park’s official social media.

[UPDATE July 16]

While the initial batch of tickets is now gone, South Park will be opening a new batch of tickets on Thursday, July 17 at 11am PT, for a new evening session on Thursday, July 24 from 9pm-11pm. Previously, the tickets went up first on Facebook and Instagram — it’s unclear if they’ll use the same link, but if so, it’s here.