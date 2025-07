Dark Horse Announces San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Autograph Signings Schedule

Dark Horse is always one of the hottest booths on the show floor at San Diego Comic-Con, thanks in part to its stacked autograph signings. This year’s line-up includes some big names including Frank Miller, Jeff Lemire, Eric Powell, Becky Cloonan, James Tynion IV, Wendy Pini and Richard Pini, David Dastmalchian, as well as Patton Oswalt, Alan Tudyk and the cast of Resident Alien, Nathan Fillion, and more.

Some events will be ticketed and require a wristband, including the signings for Count Crowley with Dastmalchian, Nathan Fillion and Heath Corson, Frank Miller, Resident Alien, Minor Threats with Patton Oswalt, and a secret TBA “Special Guest”.

For those signings, you’ll need to head to Booth #2615 in the morning for a drawing both the day before and the day of each signing (the day before part is new this year!). The drawing will end when all allotted wristbands have been given out.

All signings are free! There will also be free prints, comics, or posters provided for most signings. You may purchase or bring items to be signed, but Dark Horse may restrict the type or number of items to be signed as necessary.

Here’s the full signing schedule:

THURSDAY, JULY 24, 2025

10-10:50 am

JAMES CAMERON’S AVATAR: FRONTIERS OF PANDORA–SO’LEK’S JOURNEY – Ray Fawkes, Michael Heisler

11-11:50 am

ELFQUEST – Wendy Pini, Richard Pini

12-12:50 pm

SYNTHETICS, MEDUSA – Tony Parker

JENNY ZERO – Dave Dwonch

1-1:50 pm

10,000 INK STAINS, BLACK HAMMER – Jeff Lemire

GILT FRAME – Matt Kindt, Margie Kindt

BLACK HAMMER – Ray Fawkes

2-2:50 pm

DR. WERTHLESS, DID YOU HEAR WHAT EDDIE GEIN DONE? – Eric Powell, Harold Schechter

FOUR GATHERED ON CHRISTMAS EVE – Becky Cloonan, Eric Powell

3-3:50 pm – DARK HORSE AND TINY ONION PRESENT:

THE ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE OF CHRISTOPHER CHAOS – James Tynion IV, Tate Brombal, Soo Lee

4-5:30 pm

MINOR THREATS – ARCHIE VS. MINOR THREATS and more – Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, Timmy Heague, and more TBA

WRISTBAND REQUIRED

– NO POSED PHOTOGRAPHY

– NO WITNESSED SIGNATURES

– LIMIT ONE FREE PRINT AND MINOR THREATS ITEMS TO BE SIGNED PER PERSON (no other products, comics, or franchises outside Minor Threats)

– OTHER RESTRICTIONS WILL APPLY–SEE STAFF FOR INFO

6-6:50 pm

STAR WARS: HYPERSPACE STORIES AND THE HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES – Cavan Scott, George Mann, Harvey Tolibao

FRIDAY, JULY 25, 2025

10-10:50 AM

ELFQUEST – Wendy Pini, Richard Pini

11-11:50 AM

BARSTOW – Rebekah McKendry, David Ian McKendry

12-12:50 PM

DEATH STRIKES: THE EMPEROR OF ATLANTS – Dave Maass, Patrick Lay

MASTERMINDS, KILL ALL IMMORTALS – Zack Kaplan

1:00-1:50 PM

GHOSTBUSTERS: DEAD MAN’S CHEST – David M. Booher

THE REAL GHOSTBUSTERS: A VISUAL HISTORY – Troy Benjamin, Craig Goldberg, John Yurcaba

2-2:50 PM

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: ANDRA ONE-SHOT, REVOLUTION, REVELATION, AND MORE – Tiffany Smith, Tim Seeley, Tim Sheridan, Rob David, Ted Biaselli

WRISTBAND REQUIRED

– LIMIT TWO FREE PRINTS AND TWO OTHER ITEMS TO BE SIGNED PER PERSON

– OTHER RESTRICTIONS WILL APPLY–SEE STAFF FOR INFO

3-4:30 PM

MINOR THREATS: THE BROOD and more – Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, Heath Corson, Soo Lee, and more TBA

WRISTBAND REQUIRED

– NO POSED PHOTOGRAPHY

– NO WITNESSED SIGNATURES

– LIMIT ONE FREE PRINT AND MINOR THREATS ITEMS TO BE SIGNED PER PERSON (no other products, comics, or franchises outside Minor Threats)

– OTHER RESTRICTIONS WILL APPLY–SEE STAFF FOR INFO

5-5:50 PM

CARMILLA – Amy Chu, Soo Lee

NAKED CITY – Eric Drooker

6-6:50 PM – RESIDENT ALIEN CAST AND CREW (USA NETWORK SEASON 4) – Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Chris Sheridan

WRISTBAND REQUIRED

– NO POSED PHOTOGRAPHY

– NO WITNESSED SIGNATURES

– LIMIT ONE FREE PRINT AND ONE OTHER ITEM TO BE SIGNED PER PERSON

– OTHER RESTRICTIONS WILL APPLY–SEE STAFF FOR INFO

SATURDAY, JULY 26, 2025

10-10:50 AM – DARK HORSE AND COMIXOLOGY ORIGINALS PRESENT:

BARNSTORMERS – Scott Snyder, Tula Lotay

TURTLE BREAD – Kim-Joy

NEPTUNE – Michael Conrad

BLACK SIGHT, WE ONLY KILL EACH OTHER – Stephanie Phillips

– LIMIT ONE FREE PRINT AND OTHER DARK HORSE/COMIXOLOGY ORIGINALS ITEMS TO BE SIGNED PER PERSON, PER CREATOR (no other products, franchises)

– OTHER RESTRICTIONS WILL APPLY–SEE STAFF FOR INFO

11-11:50 AM

CANTO – David M. Booher, Drew Zucker

THE HOUSE – Phillip Sevy, Drew Zucker

KEPLER – Phillip Sevy

12-12:50 PM

AMERICAN CAPER – Lazlow, Tyler Boss, Shelly Bond, David Lapham, Lee Loughridge, Chris Anderson

1-1:50 PM

COUNT CROWLEY – David Dastmalchian

HEADLESS HORSEMAN ANNUAL – David Dastmalchian, Leah Kilpatrick

WRISTBAND REQUIRED

– NO POSED PHOTOGRAPHY

– NO WITNESSED SIGNATURES

– LIMIT ONE FREE PRINT AND ONE OTHER ITEM TO BE SIGNED PER PERSON

– OTHER RESTRICTIONS WILL APPLY–SEE STAFF FOR INFO

2-2:50 PM

STRANGER THINGS AND DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: THE RISE OF HELLFIRE – Jody Houser, Eric Campbell, Myles Wohl

– LIMIT ONE FREE PRINT AND ONE OTHER ITEM TO BE SIGNED PER PERSON

3-4:30 PM

SPECIAL GUEST TO BE ANNOUNCED

WRISTBAND REQUIRED

– NO POSED PHOTOGRAPHY

– NO WITNESSED SIGNATURES

– LIMIT ONE FREE PRINT AND ONE OTHER ITEM TO BE SIGNED PER PERSON

– OTHER RESTRICTIONS WILL APPLY–SEE STAFF FOR INFO

5-5:50 PM

WITNESS POINT – Nathan Fillion, Heath Corson

WRISTBAND REQUIRED

– NO POSED PHOTOGRAPHY

– NO WITNESSED SIGNATURES

– LIMIT ONE FREE LIMITED EDITION POSTCARD TO BE SIGNED PER PERSON

– OTHER RESTRICTIONS WILL APPLY–SEE STAFF FOR INFO

6-6:50 PM

SIN CITY – Frank Miller

WRISTBAND REQUIRED

– NO POSED PHOTOGRAPHY

– NO WITNESSED SIGNATURES

– LIMIT ONE FREE PRINT AND ONE OTHER ITEM TO BE SIGNED PER PERSON

– OTHER RESTRICTIONS WILL APPLY–SEE STAFF FOR INFO

SUNDAY, JULY 27, 2025

10-10:50 AM

FROM THE WORLD OF GHOST: SISTER IMPERATOR – Corinna Bechko

DRIVE LIKE HELL, HEARTPIERCER – Rich Douek

11-11:50 AM

HELEN OF WYNDHORN – Tom King, Bilquis Evely, Matheus Lopes

– NO POSED PHOTOGRAPHY

– LIMIT ONE FREE PRINT AND ONE OTHER ITEM TO BE SIGNED

– OTHER RESTRICTIONS WILL APPLY–SEE STAFF FOR INFO

12-12:50 PM

USAGI YOJIMBO – Stan Sakai

CHIBI USAGI: ATTACK OF THE HEEBIE CHIBIS – Stan Sakai, Julie Sakai

– NO POSED PHOTOGRAPHY

– NO WITNESSED SIGNATURES

– LIMIT ONE FREE PRINT AND TWO OTHER ITEMS TO BE SIGNED

– OTHER RESTRICTIONS WILL APPLY–SEE STAFF FOR INFO

1:30-2:20 PM

AMERICAN CAPER – Lazlow, Shelly Bond, David Lapham, Chris Anderson

2:30-3:20 pm

IYANU: CHILD OF WONDER – Roye Okupe, Brandon Easton, Vincent Edwards, Kerri Grant

3:30-4:30 pm

HEROES OF MIGHT AND MAGIC 30TH ANNIVERSARY – Neal Hallford, Mark Caldwell, David Mullich, Phelan Sykes