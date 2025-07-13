FX Invites Attendees into “The Wreckage” for Alien: Earth

At Comic-Con, no one can hear you scream. (Okay, that’s definitely a lie, please don’t scream, except in excitement). But as announced earlier this week, FX is making a chilling return to the con this year with the return of their annual takeover of the Hilton Bayfront lawn. This year, it’s all in support of its highly anticipated new series, Alien: Earth.

Attendees can be transported into “The Wreckage”, an immersive, in-world experience that drops fans into the mysterious remains of the USCSS Maginot. During the day, attendees can explore the wreckage site and get a closer look at never-before-seen alien specimens. But after dark, the experience shifts into “The Wreckage: Code Red,” a pulse-pounding encounter designed for the brave.

It will be open during the following hours for those 18+:

Thursday, July 24th The Wreckage: 11am – 4pm The Wreckage: Code Red: 4:30pm – 8pm

Friday, July 25th The Wreckage: 10am – 4pm The Wreckage: Code Red: 4:30pm – 10pm

Saturday, July 26th The Wreckage: 10am – 4pm The Wreckage: Code Red: 4:30pm – 10pm

Sunday, July 27th The Wreckage: 11am – 3pm



Entry is first come/first serve.

Also on the lawn, FX will host an interactive Prodigy Corp Drop Site, where fans can sign up to become FX Insiders. Those who register will get access to exclusive giveaways and a sneak peek at the Alien: Earth VR experience, set to launch alongside the series.

Hours for the Prodigy Corp Drop Site are:

Thursday, July 24th – 11am – 4pm

Friday, July 25th – 10am – 4pm

Saturday, July 26th – 10am – 4pm

Sunday, July 27th – 11am – 3pm

It seems very likely there will be some sort of food drop. Chain, the pop cuisine company behind the viral “Dread Lobster” packs for I Know What You Did Last Summer, teased a collaboration on social media: