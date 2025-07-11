Global Game “Brawl Stars” Is Ready to Play at San Diego Comic-Con with Immersive Experience, More

Brawl Stars — Supercell’s popular mobile game — is unleashing full-throttle mayhem at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 with Starr Park, a carnival-meets-battle-arena activation at San Diego Comic-Con… taking place on the water.

Step into the world of Starr Park, the amusement park that serves as the setting for matches in the game (and here, located behind the convention center at 5th Avenue Landing), floating on the San Diego Bay. Within, you’ll find an immersive 45-minute adventure to take you into the real world of the game for the first time in the U.S.

The journey begins aboard the Starr Rail, a calm monorail ride that spirals into chaos as it transports guests deep into Starr Park. Once inside, players can dive into explosive carnival games with a Brawl Stars twist — like mining mayhem at Mike’s Mine, strength tests at Haunted Haven, and tasty surprises at Piper’s Pie Shop. Attendees will also find cosplay encounters, in-game rewards, and exclusive swag all up for grabs, with Brawler Spike from the game making appearances throughout the weekend.

Beyond the park, in the Gaslamp, Brawl Stars’ presence spreads across San Diego. Spike’s Street Team will be on the move throughout the Gaslamp, challenging fans to wild dares for exclusive prizes, including trivia, face pies, and even “Spike haircuts.”

Thirsty for more? Spike’s Fountain of Tears, located just behind the Omni on the lawn, will offer free water (with a chance at a golden ticket to skip the Starr Park line). Spike will be giving out water bottles of his own “tears” to fans throughout the weekend, and fans can help Spike cause mayhem by throwing water balloons at the fountain.

In collaboration with MrBeast’s Feastables, Brawl Stars will also be delivering treats for fans, in the form of 20,000 limited-edition co-branded chocolate bars with redeemable in-game codes, handed out at Starr Park and other locations throughout SDCC weekend.

Starr Park is free to enter with onsite registration, and is first-come, first-served. For those wanting a guaranteed entry time, limited advance time slots will be available beginning July 12 at 8am PT for a $2 charity donation — or you can sign up for the presale code now to get early access. Presale is now sold out.

The activation will be open from: