Her Universe Fashion Show Gets “Wicked” for San Diego Comic-Con 2025 [UPDATE July 17]

The Her Universe Fashion Show returns to San Diego Comic-Con 2025, celebrating its 11th annual geek couture event with its biggest show yet. Presented by Universal Pictures, this year’s event will embrace a theme of “Defying Fashion: Fashion That Defies Expectations,” inspired by the Wicked films.

Taking place on Thursday, July 24, at 6pm PT in the Seaport Ballroom of the Manchester Grand Hyatt, the show will once again be hosted by Her Universe Founder Ashley Eckstein in a night filled with creativity, empowerment, and boundary-pushing designs. In addition to Wicked, selected finalists will showcase designs across Universal Pictures franchises, including Wicked, Jurassic World, and Universal Monsters, as well as DreamWorks Animation franchises such as How To Train Your Dragon and Trolls.

Universal’s sponsorship highlights the intersection of fandom and fashion, as talented designers from across the country will compete for the opportunity to design an exclusive apparel collection with Her Universe. In honor of Wicked, the show will celebrate bold and transformative designs, reflecting the musical’s themes of defying gravity, breaking expectations, and embracing individuality. As always, the audience will play a key role in the night’s excitement, helping to select one of the winners alongside a panel of expert judges.

“This is going to be our most AMAZAFYING show yet! It is a dream come true to have Universal as our sponsor for this year’s event! After experiencing the first Wicked film in IMAX, I was so inspired both creatively and emotionally. I cannot wait to defy fashion on the runway at San Diego Comic-Con!” said Eckstein in a statement.

Melissa Rodriguez, VP of Global Franchise Strategy for Universal Products & Experiences, added, “”Wicked’s story of empowerment, sisterhood and equality resonates with fans of all ages, and aligns perfectly with what Her Universe stands for within the fan culture. This year’s Her Universe Fashion Show will surely defy gravity and we can’t wait to see where designers’ imaginations take them – the possibilities are unlimited!”

[UPDATE July 17]

As revealed by Variety, Wicked star Marissa Bode (who portrays Nessarose Thropp in the series) will be joining the judges’ panel at the Her Universe Fashion Show — giving just one more magical element to this event.

[UPDATE July 11]

Her Universe founder Ashley Eckstein and Broadway star Michael James Scott (best known as The Genie in Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway) will be launching a new weekly podcast titled HypeFriend! today, and the duo will head to San Diego Comic-Con to host this year’s Her Universe Fashion Show. However, fans can get even more of the duo at the first “Her universe Fashion Show After Party”, set for Friday, July 25 from 10am-11am at the Neil Morgan Auditorium at the San Diego Central Library. Here, fans will hear behind-the-scenes stories and meet this year’s Her Universe Fashion Show winners.

[PREVIOUS]

The submission portal for designers looking to showcase their “Defying Fashion” creations opened on Friday, March 28 and closed on Monday, April 28. For official rules and guidelines, visit their site.

For those hoping to attend the show, wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 10am PT — and attendees may begin to line up earlier, but Her Universe does not endorse or manage any unofficial lines prior to that time. Wristband distribution will take place at the Seaport Ballroom Foyer of the Manchester Grand Hyatt. Doors open at 5pm unless otherwise noted, and attendees will be admitted in groups. When receiving wristbands, audience members will be told their group and exact return time for seating. The show will begin promptly at 6pm PT and last approximately two hours. Late arrivals, even with wristbands, may not be accommodated.

The event is open to all, badges are not required.

Here’s a look at this year’s finalists: