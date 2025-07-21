IGN and Toei Animation Team Up for “One Piece” San Diego Comic-Con Party [Update July 21]

IGN and Toei Animation are setting sail for an unforgettable San Diego Comic-Con celebrating One Piece — including a Friday night party.

The IGN SDCC 2025 After Party Presented by One Piece will take place on Friday, July 25 from 7:30pm-11pm at the rooftop of the San Diego Hard Rock Hotel. The event will be 21+ and feature a live DJ, trading card giveaways, photo ops, appearances by One Piece mascots, and a special guest appearance by Colleen Clickenbeard, the English voice of Monkey D. Luffy.

Tickets aren’t available yet — you’ll need to keep an eye on IGN social media, or stop by the Toei Animation Booth #3635.

[UPDATE July 21]

Fans hoping to attend the IGN One Piece party now have the option to enter a sweepstakes contest for 5 sets of tickets. Winner will be notified on Thursday, July 24.

[Previously Updated July 8]

That Friday celebration caps a jam-packed One Piece schedule at SDCC, including the Egghead Arc Part 2 Dub World Premiere on Thursday, July 24 at 12:30pm in Ballroom 20, where fans can catch episodes 1123 and 1124 with Clinkenbeard in attendance. All guests will receive a souvenir Dr. Vegapunk crown.

Toei Animation’s Booth #3635 will showcase the One Piece card game merchandise, and an exclusive Tony Chopper pin giveaway.