Inside Fandom’s Ultimate Fan Experience at San Diego Comic-Con

For one night every July, the Hard Rock rooftop transforms into something more than a party: it becomes a celebration of fandom in every form. As fans descend on San Diego Comic-Con, there’s one event that consistently puts them at the center of the experience. The Fandom Party isn’t just about exclusive guests or immersive activations (though those are there too) — and nor is it about the rockin’ entertainment or the free food and drinks (check, check, and check).

It’s about creating a space where fans feel seen, included, and genuinely celebrated.

The team behind the annual Comic-Con party knows that fans are more than just consumers. They’re communities. And as Zach Michaels, Senior Manager of Experiences at Fandom, explained, the fans shape every aspect of the night. “At Fandom, we tend to approach things very earnestly. We try to celebrate the diversity of fans and to do that requires a radical openness to a variety of interests,” Michaels says. “Whether we are celebrating k-pop, pop-punk, anime-inspired video games or video game-inspired theme parks, we approach these fandoms with a sense of respect and awe, and do our best to translate that into the event.”

That respect is visible in every detail of the Fandom Party, from the immersive photo ops and AR-powered giveaways to the surprise performances and themed cocktails. But it’s also felt in the atmosphere: the way guests light up at seeing their favorite character on a custom lanyard, or the care with which activations are designed to feel welcoming rather than corporate. “It’s a passion project for all of us,” Michaels said. “Building something from the ground up and constantly finding new ways to elevate the experience and reach even more fans. San Diego Comic-Con is the perfect place to do it.”

This year’s event will be headlined by none other than the All American Rejects — the chart-topping rock band known for hits like “Gives You Hell” and “Dirty Little Secret,” and for their recent string of offbeat, DIY college campus shows that have gone viral for their throwback energy and fan connection.

But that’s just the beginning. Guests at the Fandom Party will also get an exclusive look at Universal Orlando Resort’s Epic Universe, including immersive activations inspired by the park’s five themed lands — from Super Nintendo World, to How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, and beyond.

They’ll also find an immersive look at Code Vein II, BANDAI NAMCO’s upcoming RPG, as well as immersive experiences and projects, including a themed scavenger hunt hosted by The Elf on the Shelf (yes, that one) and comic publisher Z2.

As per tradition, the fans are the guests of honor. While this year’s contest to gain entry has now closed — we here at the UBlog have partnered with Fandom to give you one more chance. We’re giving away two pairs of tickets to two of lucky readers, so be sure to enter between now and Wednesday, July 16 at 11:59pm PT. The winners will be contacted on Thursday, July 17.

We spoke with Michaels about how Fandom continues to prioritize fans at the annual Comic-Con bash, and what to expect from this year’s event.

Fandom keeps going bigger and better at the convention each year. What drives your team to return to the convention, and what makes SDCC so special?

Michaels: There’s no other event where fans are so deeply engaged and excited to celebrate their favorite fandoms, and we’re proud to be part of that energy.

How far in advance do you start planning for SDCC, and what does your production timeline look like, from ideation to execution?

Michaels: I began writing down ideas over the holidays, but we mainly start our planning in January of each year. We have a full production team across Fandom dedicated to the party for 12 weeks leading up to the event. That’s everyone at Fandom from actual event production, content, PR & talent management, community, sales, and so many more.

FLOAT has been the home of the Fandom party each year, but it never feels the same twice. How do you go about reimagining that rooftop space each year?

Michaels: Credit really goes to our incredible design team. They have a gift for turning our sometimes loosely defined concepts into fully realized, visually stunning experiences. I also have to shout out our sponsors, who come to the table with fresh ideas every year. They see the party as a creative playground and we love working with them to bring something new and exciting to the space for guests to enjoy.

The All American Rejects are headlining this year’s event. We’ve loved how unexpected their shows have been this year, from playing backyard gigs and frat houses across the country. How did that partnership come together, and what made their participation and energy feel right for this year’s party?

Michaels: I love rock music. In a way, it has taken me a long time to come back to admitting that. Rock has not been “cool” for a while now — that space has been taken up by hip-hop, electronic… But [at Fandom] we celebrate all kinds of passions and fandoms, even the ones that feel a little off-trend. I spend a lot of time in my local comic-book shop and the soundtrack is always pop-punk music. The All-American Rejects have always straddled that line of being rock stars with chart-topping hits and relatable guys sharing their awkward interactions in lyrics, and as we see now, super comfortable playing a show in a backyard. I think they are really the right band for Comic-Con right now — both nostalgic and of-the-moment, commercially celebrated but wearing their indie earnestness on their sleeve.

From the Epic Universe sneak peek to the Code Vein II experience, this year feels especially packed. What’s one element of the event you personally can’t wait for fans to experience?

Michaels: This is tough. I’ve been working really closely with the folks at Universal Orlando Resort on bringing out some special guests, so I am really excited for that. I also can’t wait to get on that motorcycle from Code Vein II.

We always joke that Comic-Con is like Christmas in July. But this year, you’re taking that literally, with a scavenger hunt themed to Elf on the Shelf. How did that come about? What can fans expect?

Michaels: The folks from Elf on a Shelf gave us a call early this year. They have a fantasy book series coming out, and wanted to dip their toes into Comic-Con. We’ve always loved the brand, so we were excited to be their Comic-Con guides! Fans can look forward to a festive scavenger hunt featuring specially dressed elves hidden throughout the party — and yes, there will be a real elf on-site for some great photo ops.

The Fandom party is now in its eighth year. Do you have a favorite experience or memory from years past, or something you’re especially proud of?

Michaels: One of my favorite moments was from 2024 when we were celebrating Fandom’s 20th birthday. It was a small but unforgettable moment: Molly Balloons, an incredible artist, made a grand entrance in the crowd in a giant balloon birthday cake costume while Rihanna’s “Cake” played and a spotlight followed her to the red carpet. It started as just a fun idea, but came together so perfectly in the moment. I’m really proud of how our entire team — from production to the DJ to PR — collaborated to make that surreal, celebratory moment happen.

What has been some of the most technically challenging aspects of the party over the years, that you’re especially proud your team managed to pull off?

Michaels: I think I will always have to say 2019 when we brought Cirque du Soleil to the Fandom Party. Between motorcycle stunts and a (controlled) high fall from a hotel balcony, it is still one of the most challenging and epic productions of my career. Many thanks to everyone from the Hard Rock, the San Diego Fire Marshall’s office, and Cirque du Soleil who worked with us to make those things happen. I am eternally grateful to the people who come along for the ride with me.

What would you tell someone who’s never been to the Fandom party before to expect?

Michaels: Expect to be surprised at least once or twice.

Anything you can tease about this year’s event?

Michaels: More balloons. 🙂

