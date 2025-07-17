Laidback Luke Bringing SUPER YOU&ME Performance to San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Laidback Luke, the Filipino-Dutch DJ and producer, is bringing his iconic party brand “SUPER YOU&ME” to San Diego Comic-Con for a performance on Friday, July 25 at PARQ nightclub.

Laidback Luke has ties to the community, as Stan Lee famously worked together with Laidback Luke on SUPER YOU&ME in 2012, selecting a special costume for Laidback Luke to wear at his live shows.

Fans can attend a one-night-only event that fuses music and fantasy in true Comic-Con spirit.Joining Luke are rising artists Linney, Robot Sunrise, and Jason Brown. Luke and Linney will also perform their latest release, “Gasoline,” a bold, bass-driven track that pushes Luke’s signature sound into new territory.

Tickets are available for $35.23 now.