Level Up with the PAC-MAN Cafe Opening in Time for San Diego Comic-Con [UPDATE July 16]

Level up your San Diego summer with a nostalgia-packed bite: the PAC-MAN Cafe is coming to San Diego and opening July 12, just steps from Petco Park (323 Seventh Ave).

Brought to you by Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. and produced by Secret Sauce Society, this immersive pop-up celebrates 45 years of PAC-MAN with themed eats, arcade play, exclusive merch, and retro fun. The menu — created with help from Insight Editions’ PAC-MAN: The Official Cookbook and featuring a specialty ramen bowl by Maruchan — includes MAZEmen noodles, PAC-ked quesadillas, Ghost-themed cake pops and drinks, and shaved ice inspired by PAC-MAN’s iconic Fruits, all served in limited-edition packaging.

Opening weekend (July 12–13) kicks off with a grand opening celebration featuring meet-and-greets with PAC-MAN and Blinky, plus exclusive giveaways. The first 25 guests each day on select dates (July 12–13, 19–20, 24–27, and August 2–3) will score limited-edition pins, tote bags, cafe-themed merch, and free arcade access, including to SHADOW LABYRINTH, a new 2D action platformer that reimagines the classic game.

The cafe will be open daily 11am-8pm from July 12 – August 3.

Find more information on the Facebook event page.

[Update July 16]

A new, revised menu has appeared at the Pac-Man Cafe. The combo meals have been removed, as well as the plain chicken quesadilla. Thank you to GeekHeather for the photo.

[Update July 10]

Our very own Parks and Cons got some work in progress shots of the Pac-Man Cafe, including their menu and all the retro details.

From the floor to the ceilings, every thing has been given a Pac-Man glow up, including the mesmerizing wall paper murals.

Here’s the menu you can expect to see during the pop-up.

