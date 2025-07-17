Main Menu

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel’s Spider-Man Activation Swinging into San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Wizards of the Coast is swinging into San Diego Comic-Con 2025 with a special offsite activation at the Hard Rock Hotel, offering fans the first look at Magic: The Gathering | Marvel’s Spider-Man. Launching globally on September 26, this all-new set marks the web-slinger’s official debut in the world of Magic: The Gathering.

The set brings together Peter Parker, Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and a rogues’ gallery of iconic villains, including Venom, Green Goblin, and Doctor Octopus, through original card art and gameplay designed to capture the spirit of Marvel’s street-level heroes.

Fans can explore the new collaboration and immerse themselves in the Marvel x Magic universe all week long at the Hard Rock Hotel.

