Prime Video Announces San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Panels for Gen V, Upload, Butterfly

Well, well — as we predicted, Prime Video is heading to San Diego Comic-Con with additional panels after all.

First, Upload will get a Friday panel in Room 6DE at 11:15am, with creator, executive producer and director Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation) and stars Robbie Amell (Code 8), Andy Allo (Pitch Perfect 3), Kevin Bigley (Undone), and Allegra Edwards (Briarpatch) on hand to discuss the ending of the series, share sneak peeks, and more.

Next, Butterfly takes over 5AB on Friday at 1:30pm, for a panel with series star and executive producer Daniel Dae Kim to discuss the new series with cast members Piper Perabo, Reina Hardesty, and more. There will also be giveaways.

And finally, Gen V will get a Friday Ballroom 20 at 3:45pm, with Jaz Sinclair, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Hamish Linklater, and Michele Fazekas.