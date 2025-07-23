“Primitive War” Fans Can Go on a Mission to Claim Free T-Shirt at San Diego Comic-Con

Prepare to deploy — the upcoming Primitive War is taking the fight to the streets of San Diego Comic-Con 2025. Based on the hit novel series by Ethan Pettus, Primitive War is a gritty sci-fi thriller that imagines what would happen if the U.S. military weaponized dinosaurs during the Vietnam War.

Attendees at Comic-Con can participate in “The Drop”, a street-level giveaway happening just outside the convention center. This military-style activation will see a team of operatives in official Primitive War gear roaming the streets with duffel bags full of limited-edition T-shirts. All you need to do is locate them at the corner of J Street & 5th Avenue and say the secret code word: VULTURE.

Do it fast — supplies are limited and this is first-come, first-served.

The Drop Activation Schedule:

• Wednesday, July 23 — 6pm-9pm

• Thursday, July 24 — 8am-5:30pm

• Friday, July 25 — 8am-12pm

Keep your eyes peeled, too; depending on availability, there just might be a surprise cast appearance in the field.

Attendees at the con can also attend a Ballroom 20 panel on Friday at 12:15pm, with writer/director Luke Sparke, as well as cast members Ryan Kwanten (True Blood), Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica), Nick Wechsler (The Boys), and Jeremy Piven (Entourage).