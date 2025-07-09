“Project Hail Mary”, “Coyote vs Acme”, Other Films Headed to San Diego Comic-Con 2025 [UPDATE]

[UPDATE July 9]

Writer Phil Lord confirmed on Twitter today that the Project Hail Mary panel will include actor Ryan Gosling, author of the book Andy Weir, and writer Drew Goddard, as well as Lord.

[PREVIOUS] As first reported on our podcast by Germain Lussier of Gizmodo and io9, Amazon Studios is bringing their first film to San Diego Comic-Con with Project Hail Mary. The upcoming film (March 20, 2026) sees Ryan Gosling as an astronaut who awakens on a spacecraft with no memory of himself or his mission. Now, The Wrap has also confirmed it’s getting a Hall H panel this month.

Also heading to the con is Coyote vs. Acme, the Ketchup Entertainment live-action/animated film which was saved from exile from Warner Bros. Universal Pictures will also be bringing two films to Hall H, and while not confirmed which two — Five Nights at Freddy’s and The Black Phone 2 sure seem like possibilities (with HIM also a contender).

And while Paramount may not be bringing any films to Hall H, there will be an on-site activation for The Naked Gun, the upcoming Liam Neeson comedy which continues the legacy of the original franchise.

Lionsgate, Legendary, and Sony will not be having a Hall H presence this year.