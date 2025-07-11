Main Menu

Ride into San Diego Comic-Con in Style with “Spartacus: House of Ashur” Pedicabs

STARZ is bringing the blood and sand back to San Diego with Spartacus: House of Ashur, and this time, they’re taking it to the streets. Throughout Comic-Con this year, fans can hitch a ride aboard special Spartacus-themed pedicabs, transformed into Roman chariots and helmed by gladiators fresh from the arena, ready to transport you around the Gaslamp for free.

The Startacus: House of Ashur pedicabs will operate:

  • July 24: 10 AM – 6 PM PT
  • July 25: 12 PM – 8 PM PT
  • July 26: 1 PM – 9 PM PT
  • July 27: 10 AM – 6 PM PT

Pickup Locations:

  • 5th Avenue & L
  • 5th Avenue Bike Lane
  • Bike Lanes Behind San Diego Convention Center
