Rooftop Cinema Club Hosts Screenings During San Diego Comic-Con 2025 [UPDATE July 14]

Rooftop Cinema Club is once again conjuring up cinematic magic high above the Gaslamp during San Diego Comic-Con. Located on the 4th floor rooftop of the Manchester Grand Hyatt, Rooftop Cinema Club offers an open-air movie experience with skyline views, wireless headphones, and comfy lounge seating.

Ticket prices vary based on time, seat choices and food options.

As of right now, Friday of Comic-Con week is still wide open — which paves the way for a potential takeover of some kind.

Here’s what’s been announced so far:

Monday, July 21

7pm — Twilight

— Twilight 10pm — Pretty Woman

Tuesday, July 22

7pm — Supernatural Mini Marathon (featuring episodes: “Mystery Spot,” “Lazarus Rising,” and “Swan Song”)

Wednesday, July 23

Thursday, July 24

Saturday, July 26

Sunday, July 27

Stay tuned for the full schedule.