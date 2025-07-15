Rooftop Cinema Club Hosts Screenings During San Diego Comic-Con 2025 [UPDATE July 14]

Rooftop Cinema Club is once again conjuring up cinematic magic high above the Gaslamp during San Diego Comic-Con. Located on the 4th floor rooftop of the Manchester Grand Hyatt, Rooftop Cinema Club offers an open-air movie experience with skyline views, wireless headphones, and comfy lounge seating.
Ticket prices vary based on time, seat choices and food options.
As of right now, Friday of Comic-Con week is still wide open — which paves the way for a potential takeover of some kind.
Here’s what’s been announced so far:
Monday, July 21
- 7pm — Twilight
- 10pm — Pretty Woman
Tuesday, July 22
- 7pm — Supernatural Mini Marathon (featuring episodes: “Mystery Spot,” “Lazarus Rising,” and “Swan Song”)
Wednesday, July 23
- 9:45pm — 500 Days of Summer
Thursday, July 24
- 9:30pm – 50 First Dates [NEW]
Saturday, July 26
- 1pm – The Sandlot [NEW]
- 3:30pm – Mamma Mia! [NEW]
- 6:45pm – Crazy, Stupid Love [NEW]
- 9:30pm – Pulp Fiction [NEW]
Sunday, July 27
- 1pm — It Takes Two
- 3:30pm — Pride & Prejudice
- 7pm — Practical Magic
- 9:30pm — Inception
Stay tuned for the full schedule.