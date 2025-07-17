Step Into the World of “Star Wars” with Coca-Cola and Fandom

Coca-Cola and Fandom are inviting fans to step into a galaxy far, far away with a Star Wars experience like no other at San Diego Comic-Con. Just steps from the convention center (333 First Ave), fans will be able to “Refresh Your Galaxy” and immerse themselves in the world of Star Wars through a custom AR installation called the HOLOCREATOR.

Inside the HOLOCREATOR, fans can record their own holographic transmissions against iconic Star Wars-inspired backdrops, creating personalized messages to share with friends and family across the galaxy.

As an added bonus, fans who visit the experience will receive limited-edition Coca-Cola cans and bottles featuring exclusive Star Wars character designs, available only at the event while supplies last. The offsite activation is part of a larger month-long collaboration between Fandom and Coca-Cola across North America, encompassing media, content, and live experiences that bring the spirit of the Star Wars galaxy to life.

