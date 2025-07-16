Sweet Things Frozen Yogurt Dishes Up Sweet Treats During San Diego Comic-Con with Extended Hours

When we talk about “must stop visits” at San Diego Comic-Con, there’s only one that consistently tops our lists — Sweet Things, the fan-favorite frozen yogurt shop tucked just inside the ground floor of the Hilton San Diego Bayfront. They dish up Dole Whip, smoothies, and more, and draw crowds of fans every July for good reason. Nothing hits better after a long day at Comic-Con than a dole whip from Sweet Things.

That’s why we’re excited that for San Diego Comic-Con, they have again extended their hours (see the full schedule below). And if you’re heading over there between panels, offsites, or anything else, don’t forget that you can order online, and have your order ready when you get there.