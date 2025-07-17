“The Bad Guys 2” Advance Screening During San Diego Comic-Con 2025

DreamWorks Animation is bringing The Bad Guys back for another wild ride — and we’ve got your chance to catch it before it hits theaters. The Bad Guys 2, the animated sequel which follows reformed criminals as they find themselves in a high-stakes heist — sees the voice talent of Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos, Danielle Brooks, Awkwafina, and more. It offically opens August 1, but fans attending San Diego Comic-Con can get a sneak peek during an advance screening on Saturday, July 26 at 5pm at AMC Mission Valley.

We’ve got a limited number of admit-four passes to share for this special screening. Seating is first come, first served, so arrive early to secure your spot. Tickets are now sold out.

Use code: BADBLOG