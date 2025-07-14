Under the Tents 2025: Jim Cummings, James Silvani, Morgan Le Slay, Beeline Creative, Camilla d’Errico

It’s the last full week before San Diego Comic-Con 2025. The full panel schedule has dropped, as have most of the offsites. You’ve started filling out your spreadsheets, right? Don’t forget to take a break to catch up on your Under the Tents posts, like this one, chock full of juicy Comic-Con news from Mega64, Camilla d’Errico, James Silvani, and a lot more.

Here’s a look at what you might have missed:

Good news for fans of iconic voice acting. The legendary voice actor Jim Cummings (Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, the Tasmaian Devil) will be signing at Booth #501 all four days of the con.

Artist James Pascoe is returning to the convention, to #CC-17 in Artist Alley, where he will be offering in-person commissions (11″x17″ full figures are available for $400, or 9’x12″ head/bust are available for $200). He will also have a free, exclusive 3″x3″ sticker with each purchase of his “California Tarot – Shadowns & Light” tarot card deck, available for $50.

Melt into the Venomverse with Todd McFarlane’s cover design in a Panini Spot Foil from Archrival Comics. Now, when you say Venom’s eyes “pop,” you need to be really specific. Is the design popping, or are his eyes literally popping out of his head? With Venom, you can never be too sure. Anyway, they’re only $45 available at Booth #2649 (Ronin Club Collectibles).

Want to know everything going on at Booth #2649? Digital creator Jonathan Bolerjack broke it all down for everyone, including some curated mystery packs and comic dumps as well as some special guests.

Disney artist James Silvani is bringing something new to Artists’ Alley Table #II-06 at SDCC this year – 5″ x 7″ Character Cards for $60 each. It looks like he’ll have a little something for everyone, so go dig through his bin for your favorite animated hero (or villain, we won’t judge).

Brand new for SDCC 2025 are these 5×7” color cards. $60 each. Come by artist alley table ii-06 and grab your favorite character. It’s gotta be in there somewhere. pic.twitter.com/bCssQWgkDD — James Silvani SDCC Artist Alley ii-06 (@SilvaniArt) July 12, 2025

OK, that’s the Silvani post, but where’s the crochet? Is this an Under the Tents or not? Of course, it is an Under the Tents, and of course, we have more adorable crochet critters being dropped around San Diego Comic-Con this year from crochet artist Morgan Le Slay, who’s planning on slaying some cosplay this year as well.

Can you guess what my cosplays will be this year for #sdcc based on my #critterdrop lineup? (I'll be very impressed if you get the one for the piggies.) — Morgan Le Slay (they/she) (@morganleslay.bsky.social) 2025-07-12T17:54:13.844Z

Life happens to the best of us, including best-selling author R.A. Salvatore, who won’t be able to attend this year’s Comic-Con. His book, HOMELAND, will be there, however, at the Penguin/Random House Booth #1514-#1515 with an SDCC-exclusive cover variant as well as a spiffy enamel pin.

Can a spacesuit-wearing pumpkin fly to the moon? I guess it depends on what medication you’re taking and NASA’s budget this year. Or, you could swing by Rhode Montijo’s all-cardboard Booth #1329 and join his Fantasmical World, where everything is possible (and adorable).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhode Montijo (@rhodemontijo)

Meow! If your tastes are a little more down-to-earth, you’ll also find this adorable fire-breathing cat from H-E-double-hockey-sticks iron-on patch at Montijo’s Booth #1329 at SDCC this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhode Montijo (@rhodemontijo)

Deadpool is having a fiesta over at Small Press Table #H-03 with artist José Pulido and his Mis Nopales blend of American pop culture and Mexican art styles. Or is he the piñata, I can’t really tell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mis Nopales-José Pulido (@misnopales)

Boba Fett?! Boba Fett?! Where?! Over at Beeline Creative’s Booth #2913 as the first of five new Geeky Tiki Star Wars Coconut Mugs available at SDCC this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beeline Creative (@beelinecreative)

San Diego Comic-Con 2025 may be the year of Pedro Pascal (deservedly so), but it’s also turning out to be the year of Jeff the Shark, this time with a little flavor added by Atomic Flavorz. Look for Jeff in his final form as an enamel pin as well as an earring to add to your drip at Booth #1116.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Artistic Flavorz (@artisticflavorz)

Sometimes you have to rage against the machine and fight for your right to party. Maybe I mixed up my musical metaphor, but Mega64 is fighting the power with their GAMER RIGHTS t-shirt available at Booth #1435 during SDCC this year to help gamers everywhere take their power back.

The GAMER RIGHTS Shirt: a two-sided high quality tee showcasing what has tragically slipped through the gamers’ fingers. Has the updated year on the back to make sure you’re not out of date. Available at the Mega64 Booth, 1435, at San Diego Comic Con! pic.twitter.com/D70hW2hU8W — Mega64 (@mega64) July 13, 2025

Have you been under there yet? If I just made you say, “under where,” you need to visit artist Ashley Wood’s Booth #2742 and introduce yourself to her Underverse of amazing artwork.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Wood (@ashleywoodart)

What do you get when you cross a world-famous fictional archaeologist with a talking horse? Why, Mr. Ed’s and Dr. Jones’s POP-Up at Booth #3249, of course. They’ll be hosting Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman for limited signings on Preview Night as well as Saturday during the con.

Unknown Comics also provided their fans with a handy-dandy breakdown of their SDCC 2025 schedule for Booths #4901 and #5012 on the Exhibit Hall floor. Infographics are so helpful sometimes.

Surreal artist Camilla d’Errico is taking everyone on an all-expense paid trip down memory lane with her tributes to fandoms like Hello Kitty and Studio Ghibli. She’s introducing these adorable works of art at Booth #4536 during Comic-Con this year.

🚨WARNING: May cause extreme nostalgia, happy tears, and sudden urges to binge 80s/90s cartoons.👀 🤗Which piece takes you back?🚀🎮 👩‍🎨 I’m so excited to share a sneak peek of my latest artwork premiering at SDCC!🙌🤩 Catch these fuzzy fandom tributes at Booth #4536 pic.twitter.com/rumtWggN89 — helmetgirl (@Helmetgirl) July 13, 2025

Fans of local San Diego bookstore Mysterious Galaxy can find their SDCC 2025 schedule breakdown of Mysterious Galaxy author signings at Booth #1119 throughout the convention on their website.

It wasn’t just a phase, mom. Cartoonist JSalvador is bringing his 2025 collection from his Super Emo Friends series to Table #AA-15 in Artists’ Alley this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by superemofriends (@superemofriends)

Cursed by the evil witch, Angélique, to be an immortal vampire, Barnabas Collins pines eternally for his lost love, Josette. Artist Jok LP pays homage to the Dan Curtis classic Dark Shadows at Hermes Press’s Booth #1821 during Comic-Con this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jok (@jok_comic)

Gen-X Goths remember Emily the Strange all too well. She spoke for us (mostly because we were too socially awkward to speak for ourselves), and now she’s found a new home at VeVe Digital Collectibles. They’re offering digital collectibles in blind box format starting at 12:00pm PT on Thursday, July 24. Collecting the full set will unlock an exclusive bonus collectible available at Booth #4114 for SDCC 2025.

https://twitter.com/veve_official/status/1944470146099126574

Artist Ryan G. Browne is bringing some of his wildest variants, limited editions, and exclusives to Midnight Press’s Small Press Table #M-06, where he’ll also be signing and livestreaming throughout SDCC 2025.

If you’ve ever wanted to have something signed by comics legend Clayton Crain, he’ll be at CGC’s Booth #901 throughout Comic-Con this year with a brand new SDCC exclusive with him as well.

NoMasss Comics is raising hell with their latest SDCC 2025 exclusive reveal. FAME: CLIVE BARKER “Welcome to Hell” is limited to only 200 copies with a cover variant by DC cover artist Rudy Ao.

Artist/author Garza Santiago introduced the Cover B variant of her newest comic book, MOSH, set to premiere in 2026. They’ll be handing these out for free at SDCC this year, but there’s only 100 copies of Evan Molina from Hooked on Hemoglobin in his boxers out there, so get yours while you can.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garza Santiago (@garzasantiagolit)

