“Welcome to Derry” and “Peacemaker” Heading to San Diego Comic-Con 2025

We all float down here. HBO Max is heading to San Diego Comic-Con 2025 with two major panels and a chilling surprise in store for IT fans.

First up, Peacemaker storms Hall H on Saturday, July 26 from 3:30pm–4:30pm. The panel will feature showrunner James Gunn alongside cast members John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodriguez, and Tim Meadows. Fans can expect new details about the upcoming season and the debut of the global season two trailer.

Later that night, HBO Max turns the spotlight on IT: Welcome to Derry, the prequel series from Warner Bros. Television. From 9:15pm–9:45pm in Room 6DE, executive producers Andy and Barbara Muschietti will give fans an exclusive sneak peek at the premiere episode and debut a new teaser trailer.

On Friday and Saturday of the con, be sure to keep an eye out as well for It: Welcome to Derry sponsored Pennywise-inspired pedicabs, offering free rides. There will also be brand ambassadors with some “chilling sweets” ready to serve up ice cream throughout the area.