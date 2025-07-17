“Winx Club” Bringing Immersive Activation to San Diego Comic-Con 2025

The Winx Club is heading to San Diego Comic-Con this year to bring a little added sparkle to the con. Fans can head to the Petco Park Interactive Zone for an immersive experience from Rainbow that celebrates the return of the beloved fairy franchise Winx Club: The Magic is Back and its aquatic counterpart, Mermaid Magic.

The activation features multiple photo ops, including a pair of life-size fairy wings and a walk-in “Playmates Winx Club” toy box that lets fans step into the magic. Attendees can spin the “Spin & Winx” wheel for a chance to win exclusive prizes, and on Thursday, watch a chalk mural come to life in real time. Fans who grab a copy of The Pop Insider’s Summer 2025 issue at the con can also enter to win a special set of Winx Club dolls from Playmates Toys by scanning the QR code inside the magazine — available both in print and online through August 31.

For those drawn to more oceanic adventures, the Mermaid Magic corner offers a preview of season two, arriving on Netflix next year.

The Pop Insider has more details.