XLE Productions Returns to San Diego Comic-Con with Kickoff Party “Ready Party One” [UPDATE July 14]

XLE Productions has built a reputation at San Diego Comic-Con for delivering some of the most fan-centered parties of the entire week. Known for their creativity and deep connection to fandom, XLE has hosted unforgettable experiences like Ready Party One, The Malibu Dream Experience, and Nostalgia Nightclub.

The fans have noticed, too. XLE’s parties have earned them the coveted Shruggie Award for Best Party not once, but twice — beating out heavy hitters like Fandom, Funko Fundays, and other major entertainment brands. With vibrant music, detailed décor, cosplay-friendly vibes, and a welcoming community atmosphere, XLE doesn’t just throw events — they create shared experiences that fans talk about long after the con ends.

This year, XLE returns with one blowout bash: Ready Party One, happening Wednesday, July 23 at Parq Nightclub at 8pm PT. As the unofficial kickoff to Comic-Con, it’s your portal to the OASIS and beyond. Step into a fully immersive night of cosplay, nostalgia, and non-stop music that blends cinematic universes, gaming worlds, and fan-favorite anthems into one unforgettable party.

As per usual, The Flux Capacitors will be headlining this year’s event, playing hits from Back to the Future, Pokémon, Power Rangers, Harry Potter, Mortal Kombat, One Piece, Shrek, Parks & Rec, and more. Complementing the live music will be DJ sets spinning bangers from the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s.

Want to take your look even further? Complimentary airbrush tattoos are available to help you fully transform into your avatar of choice. You’ll also find themed photo ops, glowing decor, and more.

Tickets are available in several price tiers:

General Admission (Starting at $33.85 for Early Bird)

VIP (Starting at $87.21 for Early Bird) — includes Hallmark gift, commemorative acrylic VIP badge, access to the Villains VIP Lair, and more.

There are also additional ticket options, including bottle service table reservations.

You can get your tickets online now.

[UPDATE July 14]

XLE has announced several very special guests for their Ready Party One event on Wednesday, July 23 at Parq Nightclub.

First, the Lost Boys Meet ‘N Greet — an exclusive experience for fans of the cult classic film The Lost Boys will feature Jamison Newlander, known for his role as legendary vampire hunter Alan Frog. Also there will be G Tom Mac, the original singer and writer of “Cry Little Sister”, the iconic theme song from the film. Attendees will be able to meet and mingle with both guests and will also be treated to a special live performance of “Cry Little Sister” by G Tom Mac.

Dust off your “Vote for Pedro” buttons and prepare for a night of pure nostalgia, dance music, and fun. Efren Ramirez, the actor who portrayed Pedro Sánchez himself in Napoleon Dynamite, is heading to Ready Party One as a special guest DJ to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the cult classic.

And to continue the Napoleon Dynamite celebration, singer Clive Farrington, founding member of the synth-pop band When In Rome will be performing at Ready Party One. He’ll be backed up by the Flux Capacitors who are the evening’s entertainment, along with guest DJ Efren Ramirez.

On the set list will be When In Rome’s #1 Hit US Dance Single, “The Promise.” First released in 1988, the song found new fans when it was used in the closing shot of Napoleon Dynamite in 2004.

Tickets are still available for Ready Party One, taking place on Wednesday, July 23 at the Parq Nightclub, 615 Broadway, San Diego.