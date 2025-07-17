Z2 San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives, Signings & More

[UPDATE July 17]

Actor and writer David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil, The Suicide Squad, Murderbot) is bringing his most personal project yet to San Diego Comic-Con with THROUGH, a new original graphic novel from Z2 Comics. Described as a modern fantasy in the spirit of classic Vertigo titles, THROUGH follows Alix, a young woman navigating a surreal, shadowy realm built just for her — one that may be a kingdom or a prison. With art by Cat Staggs and colors by DC Alonso, the story weaves together the harsh reality of urban Chicago and the dreamlike mystery of a fantastical world, serving as both a gripping narrative and a deeply felt exploration of mental wellness and self-discovery.

Dastmalchian will be appearing throughout the week to promote THROUGH, including a Thursday panel at 5:45pm in Room 6DE alongside Cat Staggs, David Mack, and editor Rantz Hoseley. He’ll also be signing at the Z2 Booth #1529 on Friday at 1pm, and is slated to appear that evening as a special guest at the Fandom party.

[UPDATE July 8]

Z2 Comics is unleashing some twisted chaos at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, with Haunted High-Ons: Mayhem Manor, a horror-fueled graphic novel from heavy metal duo Twiztid (with a companion soundtrack).

The new graphic novel — written by Ryan J. Downey with art by Marianna Penacosta and Stan Yak — sees the Demented Duo of Jamie Madrox and Monoxide hoping to survive the night in a haunted amusement park to claim a mysterious inheritance.

Twiztid will be appearing at the Z2 Booth #1529 during San Diego Comic-Con, with Madrox and Monoxide signing San Diego Comic-Con exclusive prints. Exact details are still to be announced.

Deluxe editions of the book come with a limited-edition vinyl featuring a narrated audio version of Mayhem Manor performed by Madrox and Monoxide, plus two brand-new Twiztid tracks. For die-hard fans and collectors, the Platinum Edition includes a signed copy, framed Repka card set, and three Stan Yak art prints. You can pre-order those on Z2’s site.