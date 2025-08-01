Jason Mewes’ “Ghosts of Comic-Cons Past!” Brings Lots of Laughs to SDCC 2025

If you were to ask Jason Mewes if he thinks he’s famous, his answer would be a hard no. Despite being the outspoken half of Gen-X culturally iconic duo Jay and Silent Bob, Mewes sees himself as a guy who was lucky enough to be in some movies that did pretty well.

That was the vibe Mewes brought to his “Ghosts of Comic-Cons Past!” performance at Good Night John Boy on Friday, July 25, during San Diego Comic-Con 2025.

What was supposed to be a stand-up show featuring some of Mewes’ favorite Comic-Con memories became an intimate conversation with the audience about shared SDCC experiences. He held nothing back as he described his first Comic-Con experience while he was in the depths of his addiction, missing half of the convention in a taxi driving between doctors and pharmacies. Mewes confessed he wasn’t the most reliable person in those days, but is extremely grateful to those who have continued to support him over the years.

Now twelve years sober, Mewes has different priorities, like hurrying home to his wife and two young children when he’d rather be walking the Exhibit Hall floor (we totally get it, Jay). He then lightened the mood with a story about an awkward exchange with a certain Firefly/Deadpool actress while they were at the same booth for a signing. He stared just a little too long and got the, “What the f— are you looking at?” reaction most fans dread. If she happens to read this, he’s really sorry and was just trying to muster the courage to say hi.

Mewes kept the audience engaged throughout when he asked for help with minor details to make sure he got his stories right. After all, we’re all nerds here, and if a detail is wrong, we let people know. It didn’t take long before we were all sharing awkward Comic-Con stories while Mewes laughed along.

His final act was an audience Q&A, where he got to share some of his memorable movie experiences, including getting to work with Stan Lee and almost losing his role in Mallrats to Seth Green. We learned that while it’s pretty easy to make Mewes laugh naturally, he struggles to laugh on cue when he’s performing.

Ultimately, just like his hetero-life-mate, Mewes made it very clear that he loves and appreciates his fans and all the opportunities he’s been given.

He showed that love after the show when he stayed to take photos, sign merch, and chat with fans. We lined up to see him, but instead of us moving to where he was, he moved down the entire line, greeting everyone personally. When I asked for a prom pose, he more than happily obliged in typical Jay Mewes fashion.

As half of Jay and Silent Bob, Jason Mewes is a Gen-X cultural icon. When someone says, “Fifteen bucks, little man…”, we can all finish the quote. Despite his significant contributions to pop culture, Mewes remains humble and down-to-earth. In short, he’s a fan, too, just like the rest of us. He put on a great show, and I hope he comes back with more next year.

Until then, snootch to the nootch.