AEW Bringing the Chill to San Diego Comic-Con with Treat Truck

AEW is bringing the chill to San Diego Comic-Con with the All Elite Treat Truck, serving up free popsicles and photo ops featuring some of the promotion’s biggest stars.

On Friday, July 24, fans can find the truck from 10am-8pm in the Interactive Zone at the Lexus Lot at Petco Park (58 11th Ave.). The fun continues on Saturday, July 25, from 10am-8pm, when the truck moves to the Gaslamp Quarter, with the exact location to be announced via social media on @AEWonTV.

Fans can cool off with character-themed popsicles inspired by AEW stars including Toni Storm, Kyle Fletcher, Swerve Strickland, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Orange Cassidy, and Ricochet, along with an AEW-branded treat. There will also be an interactive photo opportunity, and according to AEW, fans may even get the chance to meet some of their favorite AEW wrestlers.