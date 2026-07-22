Beat the Heat with Magic: The Gathering Marvel Super Heroes x MTS Popsicle Giveaway

Beat the San Diego heat with a little Magic.

Magic: The Gathering and Marvel Super Heroes are taking over the MTS Convention Center Station (MLK Promenade), and fans can snag a mystery mana-colored popsicle inspired by one of Magic’s five colors. Each frozen treat comes in a surprise flavor, from Green Apple’s forest mana to Triple Berry’s black mana, so you won’t know what you’ve drawn until you unwrap it.

While you’re there, you can also pick up a free promo card and Welcome Deck, ride the Magic: The Gathering Event Line, and collect an exclusive Pronto card sticker. A new sticker will be available each day of the show.

The activation runs Thursday through Sunday from 11am-4pm daily, while supplies last. And if you’re lucky enough to arrive aboard the wrapped Magic: The Gathering trolley, consider it the perfect way to make an entrance.