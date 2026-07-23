Peanuts Teams Up with Super7 at San Diego Comic-Con for Pop-Up, Exclusives [UPDATE July 22]

Do the Snoopy dance, because Peanuts is heading back to San Diego Comic-Con… and he’s bringing a friend.

Peanuts and Super7 are teaming up for this con this year and “shining a light on the wider cast of Peanuts characters”, which includes everything from Snoopy’s siblings to the girls of the gang.

Fans can join them for a pop-up at 200 W Harbor Drive, Suite 105, on:

Thursday, July 24 from 12pm-4pm

Friday, July 24 from 10am-6pm

Saturday, July 25 from 10am-6pm

Sunday, July 26 from 10am-4pm

[UPDATE July 22]

At the pop-up, fans could win a complete set of 8″ Super Duper collectibles featuring Snoopy and his five siblings by visiting Super7.com or by scanning the back of their Best Friends Animal Society x Peanuts tattoo sheets provided at the offsite.

You’ll also score a free tote bag with any purchase (or $5 on its own), with two designs: There’s a Sally, Lucy, Peppermint Patty, and Marcie tote bag available on Thursday and Friday, or another tote featuring Woodstock and his fine feathered friends on one side, and Snoopy and his siblings on the other, on Saturday and Sunday only.

Here’s a look at other merch only available at the pop-up:

Tote Bags — Free with purchase or $5 separately

FOCO x Peanuts Stadium Bag — $40

Stadium approved

Burritote Carrying Case — $25

Stainless Steel Printed Water Bottle — $30

Jumbo Magnet 3.25″x4.75″ featuring The Girls — $10

Jumbo Magnet 3.x25″x4.75″ featuring Woodstock and Friends — $10

Jumbo Magnet 3″x4″ featuring Snoopy and his Siblings — $10

Sweatband Set featuring Snoopy, Sally, and Charlie Brown — $15

Joe Cooling Towel — $10

Pintrill Pin featuring The Girls — $20

Pintrill Pin featuring Woodstock and Friends — $30

Pintrill Pin featuring Snoopy and Siblings — $20

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The pop-up will feature an “Adopt-a-Puppy” experience centered around Snoopy and his siblings, where fans can take home exclusive 8″ Super Duper Plush figures packaged in pet-carrier-style boxes complete with adoption certificates and puppy bandanas created in partnership with Best Friends Animal Society.

Beyond the plush, visitors can browse a full lineup of Comic-Con exclusives, snap photos with Snoopy and Lucy mascots, and enjoy giveaways and other surprises throughout the weekend.

“Charles Schulz created iconic characters that have stood the test of time, and this collaboration is a must-have for fans of both Super7 and Peanuts,” said Geoff Walker, CEO of Super7, in an official statement. “From our adorable limited Super Duper Plush collectibles and diverse lineup of Peanuts products to our interactive Adopt-a-Plush Puppy experience at Comic-Con, we’re excited to celebrate these beloved characters in a fun and memorable way. We’re excited to partner with Peanuts on this unique SDCC activation.”

Here’s a look at this year’s exclusives:

Peanuts Super Duper Plush Wave – Adopt a Puppy — $35 Each

Options include Andy, Olaf, Marbles, Spike, and Belle. Attendees will receive an adoption certificate, tattoos, pet-carrier themed box, and a puppy bandana.

Peanuts ReAction Figures – Snoopy Puppy — $25

This 3.75″ scale ReAction figure Snoopy features six points of articulation, including his tail, and comes in an adoption box featuring artwork inspired by the original comic strips.

Peanuts Apron — $30

This navy “I Love Dogs” apron features Charlie Brown hugging Snoopy, with an adjustable strap and front pocket.

The Pups of Peanuts Hoodie — $85

This orange fleece hoodie celebrates Snoopy and his siblings, with “The Pups of Peanuts” on the front, the pups’ names on the back, and embroidered character art on the sleeves.

Happiness Is a Warm Puppy Hat — $36

This soft blue cotton twill hat features embroidered “Happiness is a Warm Puppy” lettering, with Charlie Brown and Snoopy sharing a hug on the back.

Happiness Is a Warm Puppy T-Shirt — $30

Vintage white ringer tee featuring Charlie Brown and Snoopy in a warm hug on the front, with “Happiness Is a Warm Puppy: The Pups of Peanuts” on the back. Available in sizes S-3X.

Peanuts Bandana — $12

22″ cotton bandana featuring Snoopy, Belle, Andy, Olaf, Marbles, Spike, Woodstock, paw prints, and “The Pups of Peanuts” artwork throughout.

Ask Me About My Dog T-Shirt — $30

Available in sizes S-3X.

Peanuts Bag Charms — $8 each

These blind-packaged bag charms feature Snoopy, Belle, Andy, Olaf, Marbles, or Spike, each with a dog paw charm, color-coordinated lanyard, and lobster clip.