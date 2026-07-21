San Diego Comic-Con 2027 Dates, Including Registration, Revealed

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 has barely started, but we’ve got our first look at the dates to next year’s convention thanks to an ad in the Quick Guide, as well as the upcoming Returning Registration Date and the Open Registration Date.

San Diego Comic-Con 2027 will take place from Thursday, July 22 through Sunday, July 25, 2027, with Preview Night on Wednesday, July 21.

This year’s attendees will have their first chance to secure badges on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

Open Registration, available to anyone and everyone, will follow on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

Mark your calendars now!