Unlock DC Invites Fans to Level Up Their San Diego Comic-Con 2026 [UPDATE]

DC is taking its Comic-Con plans beyond the Exhibit Hall with Unlock DC, a new free web-based experience that turns San Diego into part of the adventure. Fans who sign up will gain access to an interactive mobile hub featuring an up-to-date map of DC activations across the convention and the city, along with panel schedules, exclusive discounts, photo opportunities, and other DC-themed stops.

As attendees visit participating locations, they’ll be able to scan QR codes to earn stars and unlock reward tiers. Those rewards can then be redeemed at the DC Reward Truck, a fully branded mobile hub that will appear at a surprise location revealed only to registered participants.

The truck will be stocked with limited-edition convention swag, including bags, bandanas, and other exclusive items, available on Thursday and Friday while supplies last.

Registration is now open.