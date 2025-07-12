Artist Chris Uminga San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives & Debuts [UPDATE July 12]

Artist Chris Uminga is back at San Diego Comic-Con this year, and you’ll find him at Artist Alley Booth #BB-18 with his signature fusion of creepy and cute. Chris’s characters are full of personality, emotion, and intensity, for a style that’s truly his own. You’ll want to stop by to find prints, pins, and more across fandoms (and horror).

[UPDATE July 12]

Every boy needs his dog. Chris Uminga is paying tribute to the super-powered connection between superhero and canine in this “Superman Krpyto” 8″x8″ print, which will be available for $15 at #BB-18.

[UPDATE July 11]

Chris has something killer today — a “Super Freddy” 8″x”8″ mini print, which will be available for $15 at Artist Alley #BB-18.

[UPDATE July 8]

Form feet and legs, form arms and body — form an exclusive! Artist Chris Uminga is here to defend San Diego Comic-Con with his exclusive 4″x6″ Voltron sticker sheet, available for $10.

[UPDATE July 5]

For his first San Diego Comic-Con exclusive print, “Battle on Harbor Drive“, he’s unleashed the kaiju just outside the Convention Center for a monster-sized mashup. In the new print, Godzilla, Gigan, King Ghidorah, and more tear up Harbor Drive — maybe they didn’t make it into the Hall H panel they wanted. With only 75 signed and numbered copies available, stomp over to #BB-18 in Artist Alley to grab this tribute to both Comic-Con and classic kaiju battles and take a piece of the rampage home for $20.