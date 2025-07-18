Artist Russell Walks San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives [Update July 18]

Russell Walks has long been a fixture in the world of pop culture art, best known for his evocative and meticulously crafted Star Wars illustrations. His work brings cinematic moments to life with rich detail and emotional depth. Beyond the galaxy far, far away, Walks has lent his talents to some of the biggest entertainment giants in the world, including Lucasfilm, Disney, Marvel, Paramount, and Time/Warner.

[Update July 17]

After a long, hard-fought negotiation—including three trips to Tatooine—artist and longtime Comic-Con favorite Russell Walks has finally sealed the deal with the shadowy syndicate that controls the planet’s power converter concession.

The result? He’s bringing a limited supply of them straight to San Diego.

But that’s not all. While wheeling and dealing under Tatooine’s twin suns, Walks also struck a deal with the crew at Tosche Station to launch a pop-up right here on Earth. There, he’ll debut an exclusive, officially licensed set of prints celebrating the iconic vehicles of Star Wars. Each print will measure about 15″ x 22″ and focuses on one vehicle.

Rare. Authorized. Out of this world. (And limited to an edition of 100.) At the current credit to dollars conversion rate, each of these prints, as well as each of the converters, will be $40 USD.

Each of these “power converters” was Designed and made by Walks, himself. Including the box design, the sourcing of the vintage vacuum tubes and the design and printing of each part. These are blind boxed, meaning you won’t know which converter you have until you open the sealed box. $40 each.

[Previously Posted June 11]

This year, Walks returns to San Diego Comic-Con to Booth #2135 with a special exclusive celebrating the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. His 24″x36″ limited edition print places Anakin Skywalker front and center, with the dark eclipse of his destiny looming behind him. The piece is limited to just 100 copies and will be available for $75, with 50 copies available starting Wednesday, and the remaining 50 copies released on Saturday.