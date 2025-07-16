Bandai Namco Filmworks Celebrates 30th Anniversary of “Mobile Suit Gundam Wing” at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 [UPDATE]

Bandai Namco Filmworks is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Mobile Suit Gundam Wing at San Diego Comic-Con. Fans can head to Booth #3829, where they’ll find a towering statue of the Wing Gundam, along with a wide range of exclusive merchandise.

The celebration continues with the “GUNDAM Showcase – Featuring 30 Years of Gundam Wing” panel on Thursday, July 24 from 7:15pm-8:15pm in Room 6BCF. Voice actors Mark Hildreth (Heero Yuy), Scott McNeil (Duo Maxwell), and Brad Swaile (Quatre Raberba Winner) will reunite to share memories, updates on the Gundam Wing 30th Anniversary Project, and exclusive Gundam news. Executive producer Naohiro Ogata will also be on hand, and attendees can look forward to exclusive gifts, with details to be announced soon.

[UPDATE July 16]

So. Much. Swag. Bandai Namco Filmworks will be giving away tons of swag during the panel, with all attendees receiving a tee, tote, Gunpla model kit, comic, and more: