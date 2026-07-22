Your Guide To All Things Wrestling At San Diego Comic-Con 2026

We are flying off the turnbuckle with the return of our “All Things Wrestling At San Diego Comic-Con”. We’ve got a few wrestling marks here on the UBlog so we thought it would be fun to feature one of our favorite forms of entertainment.

As additional news get announced, such as booth signings, we will update accordingly.

Let’s get into it!

Exclusives and Limited Edition Merchandise

Mattel Booth #2945 – WWE Rock ‘n Wrestling Connection 3-Pack – $80

Featuring “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Cyndi Lauper, and Captain Lou Albano in this SDCC exclusive set packaged inside a premium box designed to resemble a vintage 1980s television, like it stepped straight from the era that inspired it.

Jazwares Booth #3513 – AEW Will Ospreay (Full Gear 2024 Attire) – $60

Chris Maze Booth #2103 – 3×3 Collection Framed Original 1 of 1 Artwork: John Cena and Oba Femi (Prices vary)

Panels

WWE Mattel Reveals (featuring Danhausen and Rey Mysterio with “ surprise appearances “) – Thursday, July 23 11:15AM in Room 6A

(featuring and with “ “) – Thursday, July 23 11:15AM in Room 6A La Llorona Comics: The Latin American Challenge of Creating Comics . . . Before Tapping Out (featuring Blue Demon Jr ) – Thursday, July 23 5PM in Omni San Diego Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE

(featuring ) – Thursday, July 23 5PM in Omni San Diego Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE Headlocked and Masked Republic: Taking Wrestling Beyond the Ring (featuring “ surprise wrestling guests “) – Thursday, July 23 6:30PM in Room 10

(featuring “ “) – Thursday, July 23 6:30PM in Room 10 D&D Wrestle Royale (featuring Brandon Cutler , Peter Avalon , and Evil Uno ) – Friday, July 24 10AM in Omni Grand Ballroom ABC

(featuring , , and ) – Friday, July 24 10AM in Omni Grand Ballroom ABC No Capes Required: Women Powering Pop Culture ( featuring AJ Mendez) – Friday, July 24, from 3 PM to 4 PM PDT in Room 6DE

featuring Friday, July 24, from 3 PM to 4 PM PDT in Room 6DE Challenge Everything: The Future of Wrestling and Culture (featuring “ Stars of All Elite Wrestling “) – Friday, July 24 6PM in Room 6A

(featuring “ “) – Friday, July 24 6PM in Room 6A Wizards Wrestling Each Other: A 5e Tag Team Competition (featuring Brandon Cutler ) – Saturday, July 25 10AM in Omni Grand Ballroom ABC

(featuring ) – Saturday, July 25 10AM in Omni Grand Ballroom ABC Space Command: Epic Adventures! (featuring John Hennigan aka John Morrison/Johnny TV ) – Saturday, July 25 12PM in Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library

(featuring John Hennigan aka ) – Saturday, July 25 12PM in Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library Actors Turned Comic Book Writers (featuring AJ Mendez aka AJ Lee ) – Saturday, July 25 1:45PM in Room 6DE

(featuring AJ Mendez aka ) – Saturday, July 25 1:45PM in Room 6DE Rey Mysterio vs. The Darkness: From Screen to Comics (featuring Rey Mysterio ) – Saturday, July 25 6:30PM in Room 5AB

(featuring ) – Saturday, July 25 6:30PM in Room 5AB Not So Strange Bedfellows: The Relationship Between Comics and Pro Wrestling – Saturday, July 25 8PM in Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Signings

WWE Superstar Meet & Greet : Thursday, July 23 1:15PM – 2:15PM (Requires Online Exclusive Portal win) Danhausen Rey Mysterio

: Thursday, July 23 1:15PM – 2:15PM (Requires Online Exclusive Portal win) Evil Uno : Thursday, July 23 AND Friday, July 24 2PM – 3PM at Headlocked Comics & Masked Republic booth #1901

: Thursday, July 23 AND Friday, July 24 2PM – 3PM at Headlocked Comics & Masked Republic booth #1901 Sgt. Slaughter: Thursday, July 23 AND Friday, July 24 4PM – 6PM (Saturday, July 25 11AM – 3PM) at Headlocked Comics & Masked Republic booth #1901

Thursday, July 23 AND Friday, July 24 4PM – 6PM (Saturday, July 25 11AM – 3PM) at Headlocked Comics & Masked Republic booth #1901 Kyle Fletcher : Thursday, July 23 5PM – 6PM at Upper Deck Booth #307

: Thursday, July 23 5PM – 6PM at Upper Deck Booth #307 All Elite Wrestling Exclusive Signing : Friday, July 24 11AM – 12PM (Requires Online Exclusive Portal win) “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher Ricochet Speedball Mike Bailey Thekla

: Friday, July 24 11AM – 12PM (Requires Online Exclusive Portal win) DC Comics signing with AEW Wrestlers : Friday, July 24 11AM – 12PM (Requires Online Exclusive Portal win) Orange Cassidy Swerve Strickland

: Friday, July 24 11AM – 12PM (Requires Online Exclusive Portal win) Luchadores vs Everything : Friday, July 24 2PM – 4PM at Headlocked Comics & Masked Republic booth #1901 Designer Jeffrey Everett Artist Brian M. Viveros The first 100 people to attend the free signing will receive a free, limited edition, numbered collaboration print. Attendees who also pre-order a copy of the 590-page hardcover Luchadores vs Everything ($75) will also receive a free bonus sticker pack.

: Friday, July 24 2PM – 4PM at Headlocked Comics & Masked Republic booth #1901 Hijo del Fantasma (FKA Santos Escobar) : Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25 12PM – 2PM both days at Headlocked Comics & Masked Republic booth #1901

: Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25 12PM – 2PM both days at Headlocked Comics & Masked Republic booth #1901 Aimee Garcia and AJ Mendez (aka AJ Lee): Saturday, July 25 3:30PM – 4:30PM (Requires Online Exclusive Portal win)

Miscellaneous