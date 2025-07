As revealed by San Diego Reader, BoxLunch is heading to San Diego Comic-Con 2025 with a top-secret mission — and they’re bringing a Fantastic twist. While details are still under wraps, fans can expect the streets of the Gaslamp Quarter to transform with pop-ups, surprise activations, and giveaways that look to be inspired by Marvel’s First Family.

