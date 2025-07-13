Breaking Down the Sunday San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Schedule – Major Rooms by Day

If you’re anything like us, you probably already have your Comic-Con schedule started (and if you don’t — why not?!). Especially with panels, though, it’s helpful to know what else is in the panel room, as sure, your panel might be a walk-in by itself — but what if something major is right after it? And remember at SDCC the rooms are not cleared after each panel.

You can find the Thursday schedule broken down here.

You can find the Friday schedule broken down here.

You can find the Saturday schedule broken down here.

You can find the Sunday schedule broken down here.

Without further ado, let’s look at the major panel rooms (Hall H, 6BCF, and 6A) (Ballroom 20 and Indigo-closed) broken down by room and timeslot:

Sunday

Hall H – (*Seats 6,500)

11:00AM-12:00PM: Sneak Peek: Lucas Museum of Narrative Art – Legendary filmmaker George Lucas, Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro, and Academy Award-winning artist Doug Chiang explore the power of illustrated storytelling and offer a sneak peek of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, moderated by Grammy, Emmy, Academy Award-nominated, and Golden Globe Award-winning artist, Queen Latifah.

6BCF – (*Seats 2,160)

10:30AM-11:30AM: The Impact, Legacy, and Future of Choose Your Own Adventure – Shannon Gilligan (Chooseco CEO, publisher, and longtime Choose Your Own Adventure writer), Daniela Taplin Lundberg (producer, Stay Gold Features), Kazim Ali (author, poet, and professor of literature at UC San Diego), and Charles Kochman (editor-in-chief, Abrams) discuss the iconic bestselling children’s book series, Choose Your Own Adventure, which has shaped generations of readers. Moderated by Harry McCracken (global technology editor, Fast Company).

11:45AM-12:45PM: 30 Years of Xena: Warrior Princess: Fan Appreciation Panel – The cast and crew of Xena: Warrior Princess reunite on a nostalgic journey on their experiences filming, their gratitude towards fandom, and the LGBT community’s support for three decades, thus solidifying this show as a classic. Moderated by Jessica Tseang (pop culture speaker).

1:00PM-2:00PM: Andreas Deja: 30 Years of Disney Villains – Disney Legend Andreas Deja‘s 30-year career ranges from his work on the groundbreaking animated/live-action hybrid Who Framed Roger Rabbit? to becoming one of Disney’s go-to lead animators, creating some of the most memorable and awe-inspiring Disney villains like Jafar (Aladdin), Scar (The Lion King), and Gaston (Beauty and the Beast). He will cover most major aspects of the animation process, including hand-drawn/2D character development, and show development art, pencil tests, and finished animation, highlighting many of the most acclaimed characters in the second golden age of Disney animated classic films. Joining Deja will be legendary voice actors Jim Cummings (Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Darkwing Duck, Hondo Ohnaka), Chris Sanders (Lilo & Stitch, The Wild Robot), and other top names from the world of animation. Deja’s latest creation—the 2D animated short Mushka, which screened at Comic-Con in 2023—is scheduled for release on major VOD platforms in Fall 2025.

2:15PM-3:15PM: Middle-earth: The Adventure Ahead – TheOneRing.net takes an exclusive look at the future of Middle-earth. Jay Komas (Middle-earth Enterprises), Fredrica Drotos (Middle-earth Enterprises), and John Mayo (Middle-earth Enterprises) are joined by Richard Taylor (Wētā Workshop), Matt Graf (Nerd of the Rings), and Thomas Miller (Burgschneider), moderated by TheOneRing.net. Find out what’s happening across The Lord of the Rings landscape, from films, games, and merchandise to immersive fan experiences.

3:30PM-5:00PM: Buffy: “Once More with Feeling”: An Interactive Whedonverse Musical – Let’s end this show with a bang! The powers that be behind Fandom Charities, HellmouthCon, and Six Degrees of Geek present an interactive screening of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer musical episode “Once More with Feeling” as Comic-Con’s big closing event. Many say this is the finest, funniest, most ingenious episode ever to come out of the Buffyverse, but remember, the best part of the show is up to you! This episode was made for talkin’—back, that is—and singing and shouting and dancing in the aisles, with or without your dry cleaning! Audience participation: It isn’t just for Rocky Horror and mob riots anymore.

6A – (*Seats 1,040)

10:30AM-11:30AM: Explore Disney Amphibia with Matt Braly – Creator Matt Braly and others go behind the scenes of the hit Disney+ show Amphibia and talk about the new graphic novel continuation, Strange Voyages. Moderated by Kae Winters.

11:45AM-1:15PM: Cartoon Voices II -Special Guests: Mark Evanier

Yesterday’s Cartoon Voices panel was such a hit that we’re doing another one with more people who speak for some of your favorite cartoon characters. On the dais for this one are Michael Scott Action (The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse), Kaitlyn Robrock (Minnie Mouse), Vincent Martella (Phineas and Ferb), Abby Trott (Demon Slayer), Gabe Kunda (Barbie: A Touch of Magic), Maurice LaMarche (Futurama), and at least one surprise guest. Your moderator is, of course, Mark Evanier.

1:30PM-2:30PM: An Afternoon with George Takei – Join George Takei for a powerful and heartfelt conversation about his extraordinary life and career. At 88, Takei is as vital and influential as ever—celebrating the release of his deeply personal new memoir, It Rhymes with Takei, and reflecting on the lasting impact of They Called Us Enemy, his bestselling graphic novel about his childhood in U.S. internment camps. From Star Trek legend to tireless activist, Takei brings humor, wisdom, and clarity to an era that desperately needs all three.

2:45PM-4:45PM: Starship Smackdown XXXVI: The Ship Hits the Fan Celebrity Showrunner Edition – Don’t miss the final countdown as the U.S.S. Enterprise confronts the Yamato, an Imperial Star Destroyer defends its title against the Battlestar Galactica and the Jefferson Starship wrecks this City. And will Austin Powers’ Bob’s Big Boy repeat its unexpected triumph in last year’s Smackdown? Get ready for the ancient combat with Ronald D. Moore (creator/showrunner, Battlestar Galactica, For All Mankind, Star Trek: First Contact), Mike McMahan (creator/showrunner, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Solar Opposites), Robert Meyer Burnett (The Burnettwork, Free Enterprise), Ashley E. Miller (showrunner, DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, Thor, X-Men: First Class), Isaac Altman and Caden Miller (hosts, The Kids Stay in the Podcast), Deric Hughes (The Flash, Quantum Leap), Shawna Benson (Star Trek: Prodigy, The 100), and the Richard Dawson of the stars himself, host Mark A. Altman (creator/showrunner, Pandora, Deathlands). And ‘zis battle is to the death.

*This number is how many seats it normally sits this could change at any time.