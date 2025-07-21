Comic-Con International Offering Second Chance for Limited Signings at SDCC 2025

Missed out on that coveted wristband in the San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives Portal? Don’t hang up your cape just yet. In true superhero fashion, Comic-Con International will be offering the P.O.W.E.R. Drawing — that’s Previously Offered Wristbands: Extra Redemption — to give attendees one last opportunity to claim a spot at an Exclusive Signing.

Held in the Autograph Area, the P.O.W.E.R. Drawing will take place 60 minutes before the start of each ES Portal signing, but only if there are unclaimed wristbands available. The official online schedule for the Autograph Area will indicate the time and location for each potential drawing. If no extra wristbands exist, the drawing won’t be held.

The process will follow the standard Line Drawing procedures, so review those ahead of time if you want a shot.

Find more information on Comic-Con International’s site.