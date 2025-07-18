Crunchyroll Turning Up the Volume at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 with Two Days of Anime Fanfest

Crunchyroll is turning up the volume at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 with Crunchyroll Anime FanFest, a two-day celebration of anime and music that promises to be one of the weekend’s biggest offsite events. Taking place at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park — just behind the San Diego Convention Center — the free-to-attend festival brings together a powerhouse lineup of artists spanning J-Pop, hip-hop, EDM, and more, all inspired by the worlds of anime and fandom. And the best part? No SDCC badge required.

Kicking off on Friday, July 25, Day 1 of Anime FanFest is a genre-mixing explosion of sound that pulls heavily from Japan’s vibrant music scene. Attendees will be treated to:

1:30pm-2:45pm Hyper Potions — Electronic artist known for anime-esque soundscapes. James Landino — Composer and DJ behind Tower of God original soundtrack VGR — EDM producer known for video game and anime music remixes

3:30pm – Magnolia Park — Alternative rock band

— Alternative rock band 5:30pm – ASH DA HERO — Punk rock band behind “Judgement” for BLUE LOCK

— Punk rock band behind “Judgement” for 7pm – yama — J-Pop singer behind SPY x FAMILY ending theme.

— J-Pop singer behind ending theme. 8:30pm – SPYAIR — Japanese rock band behind Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle theme

Day 2 on Saturday, July 26, shifts gears into a celebration of anime’s cultural crossover with hip-hop, R&B, and global fusion sounds, including:

1:15pm – NOODLES — Los Angeles-based DJ.

— Los Angeles-based DJ. 2:20pm – ☆Taku Takahashi x Alenoise — DJ and producer of the Black Clover theme

— DJ and producer of the theme 3:30pm – Yaeji [DJ Set] — NYC-via-Seoul artist, producer, vocalist, DJ and lifelong anime fan (also a previous guest on The Anime Effect podcast!)

— NYC-via-Seoul artist, producer, vocalist, DJ and lifelong anime fan (also a previous guest on podcast!) 5:15pm – ALI — Boundary-pushing group behind “Lost in Paradise” for JUJUTSU KAISEN

— Boundary-pushing group behind “Lost in Paradise” for 6:25pm – Pink Pablo — Puerto Rican singer and producer.

— Puerto Rican singer and producer. 7:35pm – INIKO — Shonen anime-inspired genre-defying songwriter and producer

— Shonen anime-inspired genre-defying songwriter and producer 8:50pm – Denzel Curry — Miami rapper blending underground hip-hop with anime (and previous guest on Crunchyroll’s The Anime Effect podcast!)

Beyond the live performances, Crunchyroll is building out a full fan experience at the venue. Attendees can explore exclusive artist and anime-themed merch pop-ups, score giveaways, and check out the “Activations Crosswalk,” which promises immersive installations from titles like Kaiju No. 8, The Rising of the Shield Hero, and the highly anticipated Gachiakuta. Whether you’re there for the beats or the fandom, there’s something for everyone.

Crunchyroll has announced that they will be offering the new collection of merchandise from wrestler Mercedes Moné. Her new line of anime-inspired merch will be available online and in person at the Crunchyroll Anime FanFest at the Rady Shell during San Diego Comic Con. View the collection on their website.

Crunchyroll Anime FanFest is open to the public with no Comic-Con badge required. Doors open at 1PM on both Friday and Saturday, with signage and Crunchyroll team members available to help guide fans to the fun.

You can find our review of last year’s fan-favorite events here.