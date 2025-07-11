DC Comics Heads to San Diego Comic-Con 2025 with Exclusives, Panels, Signings, More

DC is soaring into San Diego Comic-Con this year with a jam-packed lineup of panels, signings, merch, and immersive experiences, all anchored at the massive DC Booth #4544. The multi-level booth kicks off a decade-long campaign counting down to DC’s 100th anniversary. This year, fans will step back into the Golden Age of comics (1935–1945), with visuals, giveaways, and experiences inspired by the birth of the DC Trinity: Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman.

Swing by for a free Daily Planet newspaper, complete with classic DC Comics ads, pulled directly from DC’s comic book archives, promoting the heroes and adventures of their time. The exclusive will also deliver first looks at some of DC’s most anticipated titles releasing this year, as well as DC’s panel schedule and events offered at the con.

They’ll also be collaborating with DC Worlds Collide, Pregressive, Milk-Bone, and Fortnite to offer limited edition SDCC exclusives at the booth. You also might meet a heroic furry friend when nonprofit organization Guide Dogs of America’s “Tender Loving Canines” program hosts a meet-and-greet with a legion of caped canines in the DC Booth.

On sale at the booth, you’ll find limited printings of special edition foil covers for Absolute Batman #1, Absolute Superman #1 and Absolute Wonder Woman #1, all with new covers by Jae Lee, a “Bat Symbol” foil variantof Batman #158, a “S-Shield” Supergirl #1 foil variant cover, a Stanley “Artgerm” Lau foil variant cover on New History of the DC Universe #1,a Superman Unlimited #1 “SUPERMAN x FORTNITE” foil variant cover by Jim Lee, a Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong 2 #1 “Titan Sized Special Edition” foil variant by Kevin Maguire, and more. DC will also be offering exclusive editions of Absolute Batman Vol. 1: The Zoo, Absolute Superman Vol. 1: The Last Dust of Krypton, andAbsolute Wonder Woman Vol. 1: The Last Amazon, all with dust jackets by Jim Lee, art prints of Batman #158 H2SH Cover by Jim Lee (11” x 17” Art Board Facsimile),Batman #163 H2SH Tryptic Covers by Jim Lee (11” x 17” Art Board Facsimile Set), and New History of the DC Universe Cover by Scott Koblish (18” x 24” Poster).

They’ll also have plenty of merchandise available, including a special “Legends Forever” hoodie designed to honor the DC Trinity of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. There will also be a t-shirt, pin, and hat with the new Batman comic book logo (debuting on Batman #1 in September), a 24k Gold-plated over 925 sterling silver S-Shield gold necklace, Krypto the Super-Dog hoodie, and assorted pet goods based on Superman, a Supergirl t-shirt, and more. They will also have a Peacemaker season two “Eat Peace” t-shirt and baseball cap.

You can also stop by all week long for signings and appearances, including DC President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee, Bilquis Evely (Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow), Tom King (Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow), Joshua Williamson (Superman), Scott Snyder (Absolute Batman), Nick Dragotta (Absolute Batman), Mark Waid (Action Comics), and more.

Some signings will require wristbands, with the full schedule still to be released.

Here’s a look at their panel schedule:

Thursday, July 24

1:30AM – 12:30PM. DC ALL IN: WHAT’S NEXT . (DC Comics Panel) Join Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Mark Waid, and other top DC storytellers in a can’t-miss panel that dives deeper into DC’s core and Absolute comic books for 2025, and beyond! Moderated by DC Executive Editor Chris Conroy and DC Group Editor Paul Kaminski. Room: 6DE

3:30–4:30 PM. Batman Azteca: Choque De Imperios (Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires) . (Warner Bros. Animation Panel) A look at the highly anticipated animated movie “Batman Azteca: Choque De Imperios” (“Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires”). Join members of the cast and the creative team as they share footage and provide an inside look at how they are bringing the world of Batman into the captivating history and culture of Mesoamerica. “Batman Azteca: Choque De Imperios” (“Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires”) is an original animated feature-length film that places the iconic DC Super Hero against the backdrop of the captivating history of Mexico and immerses fans around the world in the exciting culture of Mesoamerica. In the time of the Aztec Empire, Yohualli Coatl — a young Aztec boy — experiences tragedy when his father and village leader, Toltecatzin, is murdered by Spanish Conquistadors. Yohualli escapes to Tenochtitlan to warn King Moctezuma and his high priest, Yoka, of the imminent danger. Using the bat god Tzinacan’s temple as a lair, Yohualli trains with his mentor and assistant, Acatzin, developing equipment and weaponry to confront the Spaniard invasion, protect Moctezuma’s temple, and avenge his father’s death. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Anima and Chatrone, Batman Azteca: Choque De Imperios is a Particular Crowd film based on characters from DC. Room: 6BCF

Saturday, July 26