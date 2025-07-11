“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle” Headed to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is heading to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, and it’s bringing some serious star power to celebrate the upcoming Infinity Castle movie.

On Saturday, July 26 at 5:45pm, the panel will feature director Haruo Sotozaki, director of photography Yuichi Terao, voice actor Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro), English voice actor Aleks Le (Zenitsu), and theme song artist LiSA. Attendees will be treated to exclusive footage and behind-the-scenes insights as the creative team discusses the next chapter of the global phenomenon.

This appearance marks the first time representatives from anime studio ufotable have traveled to the U.S. since the series premiered in 2019.

Crunchyroll will also host a range of interactive experiences at Booth #4135 throughout the weekend, inspired by the film.