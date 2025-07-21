Disney Television Brings Activations, Panels for “Percy Jackson”, “Abbott Elementary”, “Alien: Earth”, More to San Diego Comic-Con 2025 [UPDATE]

Disney Television is heading to San Diego Comic-Con in a big way, with activations around the Gaslamp and behind the Convention Center for some of their biggest series, including Percy Jackson, Abbott Elementary, Alien: Earth, and King of the Hill, as revealed today by Deadline.

Here’s a look at this year’s activations:

Abbott Elementary – A Very Abbott Block Party

ABC is bringing Abbott Elementary back to Comic-Con with the “Very Abbott Block Party,” where the blacktop transforms into a neighborhood bash. Fans can cool off with authentic Philly water ice, ride a sky-high Ferris wheel, and snag exclusive premiums from the school’s “Lost and Found.” You can find our review of last year’s offsite over here.

It will be open:

Thursday & Friday 9:30am-7pm

Saturday 9:30am-5:30pm

Sunday 9:30am-5pm



This year’s exclusive giveaways include limited edition pins (while supplies last) at the District Approved Pin Pickup, as well as bucket hats and boom box bags (at the Lost & Found). There will also be community caricatures.

Alien: Earth – The Wreckage

FX’s upcoming series Alien: Earth crash-lands at Comic-Con with an immersive activation on the Hilton Bayfront Lawn, where fans will be able to explore the eerie wreckage of the USCSS Maginot during the day — or return after dark for “The Wreckage: Code Red,” a terrifying night mission featuring alien specimens and spine-tingling surprises.

Percy Jackson & The Olympians – The Percy Jackson Experience

Step into the world of Percy Jackson & The Olympians: Sea of Monsters with an interactive experience at Fifth Ave and L St. Attendees can peer through the Mist, find out which god has claimed them, and trade drachma for mythic merch in anticipation of the second season.

It will be open:

11am-8pm Thursday

10am-8pm Friday

9am-8pm Saturday

9am-5pm Sunday

King of the Hill – Hank Hill’s Backyard

Hulu brings King of the Hill back to Comic-Con with a full-on Texas cookout in honor of the series revival premiering August 4. Here, you’ll find Alamo Pong, where atetndees can participate in some friendly competition for a chance to win a prize and claim the Alamo Pong championship. You can also try your hand (or foot) at the Rhinestein’s Cowboy Boot Toss. Here, guests will be given two pairs of oversized, animated-style boots with the goal of tossing the open side of the boot over a stake in front of the store (and of course there’s a prize!).

You’ll also find large-scale 2D cutouts of King of the Hill characters throughout, as well as photo ops to put you in the middle of the world of King of the Hill with a photo op featuring the Hill family residence. You can pose on the front lawn with 2D cutouts of the family, “ride” the family lawn mower, and “drive” through Arlen, Texas.

Over at the Mega Lo Mart, you’ll be able to customize your own Trucker hat with special patches for King of the Hill. You’ll also be able to quench your thirst with a crisp can of Alamo water under the Arlen water tower.

You’ll have worked up an appetite by now, so refuel and rest at umbrellas and picnic tables with the Hill family, with Texas-inspired BBQ bites to feed you. There will also be lawn games, such as cornhole, and photo ops (including Dale’s Dead Bug van) nearby.

The activation will be open Thursday, July 24 from 11:30am-7pm, Friday and Saturday from 9:30am-7pm, and Sunday from 9:30am-5pm.

Additionally, they’ll have panels, including:

Thursday, 7/24/25

PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS (20TH TELEVISION / DISNEY BRANDED TELEVISION / DISNEY+), 11:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M., HALL H

The demigods are back! Percy Jackson and the Olympians returns to Hall H for an epic look ahead at the highly anticipated second season. Join series stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer, alongside executive producers Jon Steinberg, Craig Silverstein and Dan Shotz, for an eye-opening conversation packed with behind-the-scenes stories and a deep dive into the new season, premiering this December on Disney+. Moderated by guest star Timothy Simons, this is one Percy fans will not want to miss. Friday, 7/25/25 PHINEAS AND FERB (DISNEY BRANDED TELEVISION / DISNEY+), 11:00-11:45 A.M., INDIGO ROOM

MOM! Phineas and Ferb are at San Diego Comic-Con! Join co-creators Dan Povenmire and Swampy Marsh as they reunite with the cast Vincent Martella, David Errigo Jr., Ashley Tisdale, Dee Bradley Baker, and Alyson Stoner at San Diego Comic-Con for the first time in a decade. Get the scoop on the brand-new season of Disney’s Phineas and Ferb, and enjoy exclusive sneak peeks and surprises.

MOM! Phineas and Ferb are at San Diego Comic-Con! Join co-creators Dan Povenmire and Swampy Marsh as they reunite with the cast Vincent Martella, David Errigo Jr., Ashley Tisdale, Dee Bradley Baker, and Alyson Stoner at San Diego Comic-Con for the first time in a decade. Get the scoop on the brand-new season of Disney’s Phineas and Ferb, and enjoy exclusive sneak peeks and surprises. FX’S “ALIEN: EARTH” (FX / HULU), 1:25-2:50 P.M., HALL H

THE WAIT IS OVER. FX’s Alien: Earth World Premiere and Q&A. When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat. Be​ among the first people in the world to see the pilot episode of FX’s Alien: Earth and join us for a super-sized, not-to-be-missed conversation with series creator Noah Hawley, EP David W. Zucker (Scott Free) and the cast of this highly anticipated sci-fi horror series inspired by the acclaimed feature film franchise. FX’s Alien: Earth makes impact Aug. 12 on the FX cable channel, Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S., and Disney+ internationally.

THE WAIT IS OVER. FX’s Alien: Earth World Premiere and Q&A. When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat. Be​ among the first people in the world to see the pilot episode of FX’s Alien: Earth and join us for a super-sized, not-to-be-missed conversation with series creator Noah Hawley, EP David W. Zucker (Scott Free) and the cast of this highly anticipated sci-fi horror series inspired by the acclaimed feature film franchise. FX’s Alien: Earth makes impact Aug. 12 on the FX cable channel, Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S., and Disney+ internationally. SOLAR OPPOSITES (20TH TELEVISION ANIMATION / HULU), 3:00-3:45 P.M., INDIGO ROOM

The aliens are back—and somehow even more chaotic—as Solar Opposites heads into its final season! Join the cast and producers of Hulu’s hit animated series for an out-of-this-world panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Stars Thomas Middleditch, Mary Mack, Sean Giambrone and guest star Tiffany Haddish join executive producers Mike McMahan, Josh Bycel and Sydney Ryan for an exclusive look at what’s next for your favorite extraterrestrial family —from new misadventures on Earth to more mayhem in the Wall. Expect laughs, surprises and plenty of sci-fi absurdity.

The aliens are back—and somehow even more chaotic—as Solar Opposites heads into its final season! Join the cast and producers of Hulu’s hit animated series for an out-of-this-world panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Stars Thomas Middleditch, Mary Mack, Sean Giambrone and guest star Tiffany Haddish join executive producers Mike McMahan, Josh Bycel and Sydney Ryan for an exclusive look at what’s next for your favorite extraterrestrial family —from new misadventures on Earth to more mayhem in the Wall. Expect laughs, surprises and plenty of sci-fi absurdity. KING OF THE HILL (20TH TELEVISION ANIMATION / HULU), 4:00-4:45 P.M., INDIGO ROOM

The iconic animated series King of the Hill returns to San Diego Comic-Con for the world premiere of season 14, coming to Hulu this summer! It’s been 15 years since the last original episode of “King of the Hill” aired, and the Hill family and longtime friends are finally back: Arlen has changed; Hank and Peggy are now retired; and Bobby is all grown up. Hear all about this classic series when co-creators and executive producers Mike Judge (Hank Hill, Boomhauer) and Greg Daniels, as well as showrunner and executive producer Saladin Patterson, along with cast Pamela Adlon (Bobby Hill), Lauren Tom (Connie and Minh Souphanousinphone) and Toby Huss (Dale Gribble) come together for the world premiere of the King of the Hill revival, ahead of its season premiere on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers on Monday, Aug. 4.