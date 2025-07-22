Entertainment Weekly Reveals Panelists for San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Panels

Entertainment Weekly hosts fan-favorite panels every year, and this year they’re back with two more, set for Saturday July 26 — and the panelists have been announced:

Brave Warriors (2:30pm PT): They may be fighters on screen, but that doesn’t mean they’re not lovers (of the craft). Join Robbie Amell (Upload), Jamie Roy (Outlander: Blood of My Blood), David Zayas (Dexter: Resurrection), and Babou Ceesay (Alien: Earth) as they discuss the thrill of playing iconic characters, the difference between their personas and real life, and the highs (and lows!) of their careers in Hollywood. Moderated by EW Editor in Chief Patrick Gomez, the panel will take place in Ballroom 20.

Bold School (4:45pm PT): In EW’s Bold School series, power players in the entertainment industry share anecdotes about life lessons, how they found their voice, and how to pay it forward. Join a lively discussion among Taylour Paige (The Toxic Avenger), Cote de Pablo (NCIS: Tony & Ziva), Violet (M3GAN 2.0) & Madeleine McGraw (The Black Phone 2), and Harriet Slater (Outlander: Blood Of My Blood) opening up about the power and privilege of taking on roles that redefine the rules and refuse to yield. Moderated by EW Senior Writer Maureen Lee Lenker, the panel will take place in Hall H.